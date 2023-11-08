Activewear Apparel Market size to grow by USD 235.83 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing awareness about healthy lifestyles boosts the market -Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The activewear apparel market is estimated to grow by USD 235.83 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.43%. The activewear apparel market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer activewear apparel market are adidas AG, Augusta Sportswear Inc., Columbia Sportswear Co., DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Fashion Nova LLC, Gildan Activewear Inc., Girlfriend Collective LLC, Good American LLC, Groupe Artemis, Iconix International, Lefty Production Co., Nike Inc., PVH Corp., Superfit Hero LLC, TechStyle Fashion Group, Under Armour Inc., Universal Standard Inc., VF Corp., ASICS Corp., and Hanesbrands Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Activewear Apparel Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Adidas AG: The company offers activewear apparel such as fast graphic tee, runner tee and adizero marathon jacket.

Augusta Sportswear Inc: The company offers activewear apparel such as colour block bra and Asics logo bra.

The company offers activewear apparel such as colour block bra and Asics logo bra. DICKS Sporting Goods Inc: The company offers activewear apparel such as Columbia womens firewood core pant and Columbia womens w titan pass pants

The company offers activewear apparel such as womens firewood core pant and womens w titan pass pants

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.

North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the main factors that are significantly contributing to the growth of the market is the increasing preference for a healthy lifestyle. In addition, there is a strong presence of the fitness industry in North America which is fuelling the market growth in the region.

Download a sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Growing awareness about healthy lifestyles

Growing awareness about healthy lifestyles Key Trend - Customization of activewear apparel

- Customization of activewear apparel Major Challenges - Changes in trade policies

Market Segmentation

The market share growth of the women segment is significant during the forecast period. One of the main factors that is significantly contributing to the growth of this segment is the growing demand for trendy and fashionable activewear apparel. Furthermore, the rising participation of women in sports and fitness is further fuelling the growth of this segment. Therefore, factors such as the rise in the spending power of women and the increasing number of women joining the workforce are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which, in turn, will drive the market growth.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments

Activewear Apparel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.43% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and Italy

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

