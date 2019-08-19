Activewear Industry First: Sustainable Activewear Brand Girlfriend Collective Launches New Recycle.Reuse.ReGirlfriend.

SEATTLE, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable activewear brand Girlfriend Collective is proud to introduce the first circular sourcing apparel platform of its kind in the activewear industry: Recycle. Reuse. ReGirlfriend. The initiative pioneers the latest steps to fight textile waste, as it collects old Girlfriend Collective Compressive leggings, bras and shorts and upcycles them into new pieces that can be worn again and again … and again.

This activewear industry-first program encourages Girlfriend Collective customers to close the loop.

Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective currently upcycles single-use plastic into leggings that can be worn again in an entirely new form as a second, third, fourth, etc., life piece of apparel. The brand is bringing this effort to life by working closely with a partner facility in North Carolina to close the loop from a recycling standpoint and by encouraging consumers to send in their old Compressive pieces to be upcycled into new Girlfriend pieces in exchange for a $15 store credit they can use for future orders.

"Closing the loop and making your pieces completely renewable is the holy grail for clothing — we believe this is the future," says Quang Dinh, co-founder of Girlfriend Collective. "We want to upcycle water bottles and recycle clothes. We upcycle single-use water bottles into clothing you can reuse and wear for years — now we're going to be able to recycle that clothing into new clothes."

