Activewear Market to Be Worth $746.3 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled ' Activewear Market by End User (Men, Women, Kids), Sales Channel (In-store, Online), Material (Natural, Synthetic), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2031.

The activewear market is projected to reach $746.3 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2024–2031.

Activewear refers to clothing specifically designed and made for physical activities such as exercise, sports, or other forms of physical movement. Unlike regular clothing, activewear is created with features that prioritize comfort, flexibility, and performance, helping individuals perform their activities more efficiently while maintaining style.

The growth of the activewear market is primarily driven by the increasing focus on health and wellness, the rising participation of women in sports and outdoor activities, and advancements in fabric technology. However, high production and material costs may restrain market growth.

Additionally, the increasing participation of youth and elderly individuals in sports and outdoor activities, along with technology integration and innovation, presents growth opportunities for market stakeholders. However, shifting consumer preferences and intense market competition pose challenges to the growth of the activewear market. Furthermore, the rising preference for sustainable, eco-friendly materials and the demand for customized and personalized activewear are prominent trends in this market.

The activewear market is segmented based on material (natural, synthetic), sales channel (in-store, online), and end user (men, women, kids). The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the activewear market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Based on material, the synthetic segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Continuous improvements in fabric technology, increased demand for sustainable activewear, the growing athleisure trend, and a stronger focus on sustainability are expected to drive this segment's growth.

Based on sales channel, the online segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The surge in e-commerce, the demand for personalized shopping experiences, and the growth of direct-to-consumer channels are key factors supporting the segment's high growth.

Based on end user, the women segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing focus on health, fitness, and well-being, the popularity of hybrid and multifunctional apparel, and a greater emphasis on comfort and convenience among women are expected to support this segment's growth.

Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing awareness of health and wellness, rising participation in sports and fitness activities, the integration of advanced fabrics and technology in activewear, the rising athleisure trend, and the presence of key market players. Additionally, infrastructure development, particularly in China, South Korea, Japan, and India, along with economic growth, technological advancements, e-commerce expansion, and increasing investment by market players, contribute to the rapid growth of this market.

The key players operating in the activewear market are Adidas AG (Germany), ASICS Corporation (Japan), ASOA PLC (U.K.), Champion (U.S.), Columbia Sportswear Company (U.S.), FILA Holdings Corp. (South Korea), Gymshark (U.K.), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (Canada), New Balance (U.S.), NIKE, Inc. (U.S.), PUMA SE (Germany), Sketchers (U.S.), Squat Wolf (UAE), Under Armour Inc. (U.S.), and VF Corporation (U.S.).

Activewear Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players

In August 2024 , Primark ( Ireland ), the well-known fashion retailer, announced a collaboration with Italian sportswear brand Kappa to release a 30-piece collection. This new range is designed to cater to both sports and everyday wear, featuring items such as hoodies, seamless sets, and various accessories for both women and men.

, Primark ( ), the well-known fashion retailer, announced a collaboration with Italian sportswear brand Kappa to release a 30-piece collection. This new range is designed to cater to both sports and everyday wear, featuring items such as hoodies, seamless sets, and various accessories for both women and men. In March 2024 , Former Levi Strauss & Co. (U.S.) executive and former competitive gymnast Jennifer Sey launched her own direct-to-consumer athletic apparel brand, XX-XY Athletics.

, Former Levi Strauss & Co. (U.S.) executive and former competitive gymnast launched her own direct-to-consumer athletic apparel brand, XX-XY Athletics. In September 2023 , Campus Activewear ( India ) launched its new technology - "Air Turbo" as part of Campus Nitroboost range. With this, Campus becomes the pioneer in bringing this footwear tech through specially designed ranges suited for Indian consumers.

, Campus Activewear ( ) launched its new technology - "Air Turbo" as part of Campus Nitroboost range. With this, Campus becomes the pioneer in bringing this footwear tech through specially designed ranges suited for Indian consumers. In May 2023 , Indian entrepreneurs Rushad Wadia and Avneesh Gadgil have launched Good Indian as an activewear brand for both men and women with dedicated e-commerce store.

Scope of the Report:

Activewear Market Assessment—by Material

Natural

Synthetic

Activewear Market Assessment—by Sales Channel

In-store

Online

Activewear Market Assessment—by End User

Men

women

Kids

Activewear Market Assessment—by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Sweden



Netherlands



Switzerland



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Singapore



South Korea



Australia & New Zealand

&

Indonesia



Malaysia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Israel



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Activewear Market Research Summary

Particulars Details Number of Pages 200 Format PDF Forecast Period 2024–2031 Base Year 2023 CAGR (Value) 7.60 % Market Size (Value) in 2024 USD 447.1 Billion Market Size (Value) in 2031 USD 746.3 Billion Segments Covered By End User Men Women Kids By Sales Channel In-Store Online By Material Natural Synthetic Countries Covered North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia & New Zealand, Indonesia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa (UAE, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.