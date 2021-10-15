Activision and Electronic Arts Marketing Executive Kimberly Salzer Steps in as VP for Global Marketing of StrongNode.io

TOKYO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) tech company and innovation lab StrongNode.io welcomes Kimberly Salzer as its new Vice President for Global Marketing. Kim Salzer will be joining the StrongNode executive team along with CEO and co-founder Daniel Saito and the advisory board to help grow the company and to promote its edge networking technology.

Daniel Saito, Co-founder and CEO of StrongNode, shares his excitement to work with Kim Salzer as the newest member of the executive team. "Having a well-balanced team is essential for the growth and development of the StrongNode network, services, and products. The core team employs the best of technology, brand management, and marketing practices to ensure that our ecosystem and network will run seamlessly and efficiently. We are very happy to welcome Kim Salzer into the growing StrongNode team. We are excited for what she will contribute in the marketing aspect of the business and how to promote our brand's services, products, and StrongNode token to deliver an ecosystem powered by edge computing and blockchain technology," Saito said.

Kim Salzer has decades of experience working in the technology, e-commerce, consumer goods, gaming, and entertainment industries and has held executive and senior marketing posts in various companies. Salzer previously worked in executive roles at Electronic Arts (EA), Activision, Second Life, and Gifts.com. Salzer's marketing expertise will provide insight needed for the StrongNode.io brand to grow and succeed and equip the business with the proper marketing strategies and tools to promote StrongNode.io's edge technology, incubated projects such as Original Gamer Life, and services on a domestic and international scale across various projects.

Learn more about StrongNode.io: https://strongnode.io/



Join our growing StrongNode Telegram community: https://t.me/strongnodechat/ and https://twitter.com/strongnodeedge/



About STRONGNODE



StrongNode.io is an Infrastructure-as-a-Service technology company and innovation lab that powers companies globally through its next generation of edge networking by uniquely harvesting a trifecta of idle compute resources and leveraging new blockchain technologies. We are delivering an on-demand, secure, and scalable node technology that will fundamentally reshape the future of how increasingly valuable compute resources are accessed and monetized. We are pioneering a new paradigm in digital connectivity.

For more information, visit: https://strongnode.io/



Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12889656

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE StrongNode.io

Related Links

https://strongnode.io/

