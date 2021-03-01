Activist Entrepreneur Seth Goldman And Restaurateur Spike Mendelsohn Launch Eat The Change, Chef-Crafted And Planet-Based Snacks

Eat the Change is the brainchild of Seth Goldman, Founder of Honest Tea and Chair of the Board at Beyond Meat, and celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn who share the belief that the foods we eat represent our largest daily environmental impact.

"Our goal is to change the food system by giving people daily, actionable choices that make a difference," said co-founder Seth Goldman. "With Eat the Change Organic Mushroom Jerky, we hope our customers will start to rethink the climate impact of their diets."

"In addition to being one of the most sustainable crops, mushrooms are a great canvas to showcase the incredible variety of flavors and ingredients our planet has to offer," said Mendelsohn. "We wanted to launch a product that was not only good for you, but also truly delicious."

Eat the Change Organic Mushroom Jerky is a satisfying snack for consumers seeking exciting new tastes. The product line adheres to the company's five planet-based commitments:

100% plant/fungi based USDA certified organic Support biodiversity by avoiding six crops representing over 57% of global agricultural production: sugar cane, corn, rice, wheat, potatoes and soy. Made from upcycled imperfect produce to address food waste Packaged in recyclable materials

Each variety starts with organic portobello and crimini mushrooms sourced from a family farm in Kennett Square, PA, including mushrooms that wouldn't normally make it to retail because they are either oversized, undersized or bruised. These "perfectly imperfect" mushrooms are then marinated in a savory spice blend and smoked using hickory wood to impart the flavors of traditional meat jerky, while also ensuring a 12-month shelf life.

Prices start at $5.99 for a 2oz bag of mushroom jerky. For more information about Eat the Change and their Mushroom Jerky, please visit www.eatthechange.com or follow @eatthechange on Instagram.

SOURCE Eat the Change