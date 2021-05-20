Activist Legal Welcomes Dwight Kline as VP of Operations

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Activist Legal, LLP, a single-point-of-contact firm providing access to mortgage default legal services in all 50 states; Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; and the U.S. Virgin Islands, is excited to announce the addition of Dwight Kline as Vice President of Operations. Mr. Kline was previously a Client Relations Manager for Quality Claims Management Corp. and Client Development Director at DIMONT.

"We are happy to have Dwight join the Activist family," said David Chen, Partner at Activist Legal. "He will be an invaluable resource as Activist Legal continues to expand and grow to meet the needs of our clients."

Mr. Kline brings more than 25 years of industry experience in servicing, default reporting, property preservation, quality control, hazard claims, client and vendor management, as well as offshore processing. As a Client Development Director at DIMONT, Mr. Kline managed the top hazard claim client relationships, which accounted for 70% of the company revenue. He also developed automated processes to improve reporting and reduce manual updates to client systems, improving client satisfaction and supporting better communication. His focus at Activist Legal will be to identify and execute process improvements that promote stability, growth, and scalability.

"I am excited for this opportunity and passionate about providing our clients with the best tools, training, and support to ensure operations at Activist Legal are efficient and effective," said Mr. Kline. "I look forward to our many successes."

About Activist Legal: Activist Legal is a nontraditional law firm founded in 2017 that facilitates legal services in the areas of real estate, mortgage, banking, and private investor transactions for nonperforming loans and assets. Activist Legal provides services directly in the District of Columbia and through relationships with co-counsel in all 50 states, plus Puerto Rico. For more information, visit www.activistlegal.com.

