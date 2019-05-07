Activist Soapmaker David Bronner Partners with Flow Kana to Launch Ethically and Ecologically Sourced Cannabis Brand

EMERALD TRIANGLE, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brother David's, a new non-profit cannabis company, will launch in April 2019 to provide a new option for consumers who value where their cannabis was grown and how it was produced. Brother David's is a social venture founded by cannabis and organic advocate, and activist soapmaker David Bronner, powered by small sun-grown farmer champion and sustainable cannabis supply chain company Flow Kana, to promote Sun + Earth certified cannabis and support small-scale organic cannabis farmers.

Brother David's is dedicated to sourcing expertly cultivated and cured sun-grown cannabis products grown under the high-bar ethical and ecological standard, Sun + Earth Certification, which aims to empower family farmers who are dedicated to fair labor practices and protecting the environment through regenerative organic agriculture. Brother David's is the first cannabis brand to dedicate all profits to charity. To learn more, please visit: brotherdavids.com

All Brother David's cannabis products are third party certified under the new Sun + Earth Certification, an ethical and ecological certification program for cannabis producers. The standard guarantees that cannabis carrying the Sun + Earth seal was grown under the sun, in carefully tended living soils, and with cultivation techniques that uphold strict criteria to ensure application of regenerative organic farming practices. Sun + Earth also ensures protections for family farmers and their workers by offering price premiums to growers and farm laborers. For more on the Sun + Earth Certification, go to: sunandearthcertified.org

"The cannabis legalization movement, to which my family's company, Dr. Bronner's has dedicated over $5 million since 2001, has achieved significant victories in the last 20 years. Now, we need to advance consumer and environmental interests by implementing regenerative organic agriculture in the cannabis industry," said Brother David's founder, David Bronner. "Brother David's provides an alternative to the chemical and fossil-fuel intensive industrial ag model being adopted by many corporations in the cannabis industry. As society moves closer and closer toward the federal legalization of cannabis, we need to chart a new course before it's too late. We need to promote Sun + Earth and other high bar standards – because it's best for the Earth in this age of climate crisis, and produces the cleanest, greenest and most ethical cannabis possible."

As CEO of Dr. Bronner's, David Bronner has built a reputation for running his family's natural soap company as an engine for positive environmental and social change—fighting for regenerative organic agriculture, fair trade and fair pay, criminal justice reform, and responsible integration of cannabis and psychedelic medicines. Grandson of visionary founder Dr. Emanuel Bronner, David carries on his grandfather's "All-One!" mission to heal and unite a divided world.

For more than 20 years, David Bronner has fought with both dollar and soul for hemp and cannabis legalization, directing over $5 million towards ending state and federal prohibition since 2001, and was arrested in acts of civil disobedience for harvesting hemp in a steel cage in front of the White House, as well as for planting seeds in the front lawn of the DEA.

Brother David's founding partner Flow Kana is a pioneer in the cannabis industry, creating the first sustainable, sun-grown cannabis supply chain that embraces California values and the small independent farm ecosystem. Flow Kana is at the heart of the sun-grown cannabis farming movement in California's Emerald Triangle in partnership with network of more than 200 small independent cannabis farms. Flow Kana worked closely with Brother David's to select the finest cannabis grown on Earth in ideal living soil conditions. The farming families that supply Brother David's also grow numerous food crops and employ decades of harvest and curing expertise. All farms supplying Brother David's are Sun + Earth Certified.

"The Emerald Triangle's ecosystem of small farms is a rare one that regenerative pioneers like Dr. Bronner's have spent decades creating in their supply chain. The cannabis industry already has this and we have to fight to preserve it from the ways of industrial agriculture," said Michael Steinmetz, Flow Kana CEO. "This movement is not only about saving these environmental and community values, but making this decentralized model of agriculture the gold standard for others to follow across cannabis and beyond. This fight requires everyone's involvement and careful collaboration across many operators, distributors, retailers, and brands working in tandem to preserve, protect and evolve our industry and world. We are proud to be powering Brother David's products and working to share Sun + Earth certification throughout the farming community."

With each passing harvest, Brother David's strain selection will evolve due to the company's commitment to source only from small batches in order to provide the purest cannabis experience possible. Brother David's seeks to revolutionize the cannabis marketplace by providing products of superior quality because they are free of toxins and pesticides, produced under the highest ethical and ecological standards, and all profits go to "support those working to better the land, lives, and communities of our cannabis family – farmers, activists, medical researchers, and all who have struggled under the unjust criminalization of cannabis," as stated in Brother David's company mission statement.

Beginning May 7th, 2019, Brother David's first release of products will be sold in the State of California at leading cannabis dispensaries. Brother David's cannabis is currently sourced from the following Sun + Earth Certified farms:

When federal prohibition is ended, the brand's intention is to make Brother David's a national brand promoting Sun + Earth cannabis to consumers everywhere.

Brother David's is a non-profit brand dedicated to producing expertly cultivated and cured sun grown cannabis products grown under the high-bar ethical and ecological standard, Sun + Earth Certification, which aims to empower family farmers who are dedicated to fair labor practices and protecting the environment through regenerative organic farming. Brother David's mission is to produce ethical, safe, clean, and truly green cannabis of the highest quality while dedicating 100% of profits to support those working to better the land, lives, and communities of our cannabis family – farmers, activists, medical researchers, and all who have struggled under the unjust criminalization of cannabis. Brother David's product line is Powered by Flow Kana throughout CA (License #: TAL18-0002659).

Flow Kana is a pioneer in the cannabis industry, creating the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand that embraces California values and the small independent farm ecosystem. Flow Kana partners with and gives scale to craft farmers in Northern California, who focus on beyond organic farming practices.

With any Flow Kana or "Powered by Flow Kana" product, customers can trust that, regardless of form factor, the cannabis inside is sungrown and cultivated organically by independent craft farms. The company offers a range of distribution and white label services to a variety of licensed cannabis companies who share the company's values to provide consumers with clean, compliant and sustainable products through delivery to licensed retail operators throughout California. For more information, please visit www.flowkana.com, www.flowcannabisinstitute.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

