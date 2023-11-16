Activists and Film Studio Unite to Call for Good Internet Bills

Fight for the Future and Exposure Labs will release a video series and partner campaign to inform the public about tech harms and drive action in support of policies to reclaim the Internet for the people

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning social impact film studio behind The Social Dilemma, Exposure Labs, and digital rights advocacy organization, Fight for the Future, have come together to launch the video series Creating Tech Futures and a supporting advocacy campaign at www.TakeBackOurInternet.org.

The videos and campaign focus on some of the greatest harms threatening the positive potential of the Internet and advocate for "Good Internet Bills" to reclaim the Internet and shift power back into the hands of everyday people.

Creating Tech Futures uncovers the realities of algorithmic bias, its IRL consequences, and how we can return to determining our own outcomes.
Demand lawmakers pass Good Internet Bills to help take back our internet!
The protagonists of the Creating Tech Futures videos are:

  • Vinhcent Le, Sr. Legal Counsel of Tech Equity at Greenlining Institute
  • Sneha Revanur, Founder/President of Encode Justice
  • Annika Hansteen-Izora, Head of Design at Somewhere Good

The series explores the multifaceted issues surrounding tech bias, examines who is most affected by these biases, proposes necessary policy changes, and envisions a brighter, more inclusive future. 

We're excited to partner with Fight for the Future to reach communities most impacted by these tech inequities," said Kerri Pang, Creating Tech Futures video series Film Director. "By combining our team's impact-led filmmaking with Fight for the Future's advocacy prowess, we hope to empower audiences to take action about the most pressing issues in the tech world."

"Technology and the internet have the power to transform our society, upend injustice, and hold powerful people and institutions accountable," said Caitlin Seeley George, Campaigns and Managing Director at Fight for the Future. "While we know what policies are necessary to achieve that future, we often struggle to direct political will to enact policies. That's why content like the Creating Tech Futures series is critical – it has the potential to inform and reach a wide audience of people who can take action and push lawmakers and decision-makers to support the policies we need for the future we all deserve. We've seen that when people engage in the political process, change is possible, which is why we are so happy to partner with Exposure Labs to add advocacy to this series."

The partnership between Exposure Labs and Fight for the Future builds on both groups' track records of advocacy and impact. The series will be available for public viewing at here beginning Thursday, November 16.

Exposure Labs has released acclaimed documentaries such as "The Social Dilemma," "Chasing Ice" and "Chasing Coral." Fight for the Future is best known as the group behind some of the largest online protests in human history, including organizing 24 million people and hundreds of websites to defeat the 2012 SOPA/PIPA bills; spearheading the campaigns that won the strongest net neutrality rules in the world; and stopping the use of facial recognition surveillance at more than 40 of the country's largest music festivals.

