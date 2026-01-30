Activity Connection and Zinnia TV Partner to Advance Person-Centered Care in Senior Living Through Integrated Life Enrichment and Digital Engagement

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Activity Connection and Zinnia TV today announced a strategic partnership to integrate structured life enrichment programming with dementia-informed digital engagement across senior living communities. The collaboration is designed to help care teams deliver calmer, more consistent, and emotionally supportive experiences for older adults, particularly those living with cognitive change, while easing the planning and staffing pressures facing modern care environments.

The collaboration brings together Activity Connection's flexible life enrichment programming with Zinnia's rese arch-backed streaming videos designed to create calming, engaging experiences and support meaningful moments of connection across levels of care.

Through the partnership, senior living communities will gain access to integrated engagement resources that combine structured activity programming with thoughtfully designed video content. Together, the organizations aim to help life enrichment teams deliver more consistent, accessible, and emotionally supportive experiences while reducing the planning and operational burden on staff.

Life enrichment professionals and caregivers play a critical role in shaping daily life for older adults, yet they often face significant time constraints and limited resources. This partnership responds to those challenges by providing tools that support person-centered engagement, align with dimensions of wellness, and reflect the realities of modern care environments.

"By bringing our missions together, we are strengthening our ability to support meaningful engagement in daily life," said Natalie Kravitz, Director of Engagement Operations at Activity Connection. "Life enrichment professionals and caregivers are essential to quality of life in senior living, but they are often under-resourced. Partnering with Zinnia TV allows us to provide practical tools that help communities create moments of connection with greater ease and consistency."

"Senior living teams are being asked to do more with less, while still delivering deeply human care," said Bill Uniowski, Co-Founder and CEO of Zinnia. "Zinnia brings dementia-friendly, person-centered digital engagement into the everyday moments of care, helping teams support emotional well-being with ease. By partnering with Activity Connection, we're embedding this content directly into structured life enrichment, giving communities a more reliable way to create calm, connection, and consistency across daily care."

The collaboration reflects a shared belief that meaningful engagement is essential to well-being at every stage of aging and care. By combining programming expertise with digital content designed for real-world care settings, Activity Connection and Zinnia TV aim to help senior living communities create environments where connection, dignity, and purpose are part of everyday life.

About Activity Connection

Activity Connection is a platform purposefully created to support life enrichment teams and caregivers with customizable, thoughtfully curated programming designed to meet the diverse needs and cognitive abilities of older adults. Created by activity professionals, Activity Connection delivers regulation-ready, person-centered engagement that supports multiple dimensions of wellness while prioritizing meaningful connection and honoring individual interests and experiences. Through original monthly themes, special days, and practical resources, Activity Connection helps senior living communities create purposeful engagement while reducing planning time and operational complexity. The platform is accessible via the web at www.activityconnection.com.

About Zinnia

Zinnia is a research-backed, dementia-focused video engagement platform designed to support emotional well-being, reduce agitation, and create meaningful moments of connection across care environments—from senior living communities to family homes. The platform delivers gently paced, thoughtfully curated video experiences that fit naturally into daily routines and the realities of modern care, helping care teams create consistent engagement without increasing staffing burden. Developed in collaboration with caregivers, clinicians, and researchers, Zinnia is easily accessible via the web at www.zinniatv.com and through apps for tablets and connected TVs.

