ActivityHero Launches $15,000 Business Grant Contest for Children's Camp and Class Providers

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivityHero today shared the results from an April 2018 ActivityHero survey of camp providers in which 69% of respondents said they were just "doing okay," were "struggling," or "barely getting by." To help striving businesses like these, ActivityHero announced the launch of their 2018 Business Grant Contest to award over $15,000 in grants to children's activity providers.

2018 ActivityHero Business Grant Contest

In addition to the chance to earn grants, the ActivityHero grant contest is designed to help providers engage with their customers and get more reviews. "Winning a grant would let us expand our offerings to young makers who explore creativity through engineering skills," said Marissa Lucero, founder at Maker Studio SF. "I'm excited to participate in the contest because nothing makes us happier than receiving feedback from parents and students on what we're doing well and how we can improve."

"We see how hard owners of children's camps and classes work to provide an enriching experience to their students. We're inspired by their dedication and mission to serve families and their communities," said Peggy Chang, Co-founder and CEO at ActivityHero, the leading online marketplace for kids' activities. "We hear a lot about the challenges these businesses face and we're excited to see how they will use the ActivityHero grants to make it their best year ever."

Contest Details

Over $15,000 in grants and prizes will be awarded.

Grand Prize: Business Grant worth $10,000

Silver Prize: Business Grant worth $3,000

In addition, seven Finalists will each receive $500 in services from GoDaddy Website Builder, 4imprint Branded Promotional Products, and ActivityHero Online Marketing.

Business owners who apply by May 31, 2018 get the most chances to win since they will be eligible for three finalist drawings. Parents' votes and reviews help determine which businesses win – and earn parents a chance to win $100 ActivityHero Gift Cards. To enter the contest or vote for a business, go to https://www.activityhero.com/go/grant

About ActivityHero

ActivityHero.com is the leading online marketplace for camps, activities, after school classes, workshops, and kids' nights out. More than 2.5 million families use ActivityHero to find and book kids' activities from a wide variety of local providers. Providers can claim and customize their listing or upgrade to ActivityHero online registration tools at https://www.activityhero.com

