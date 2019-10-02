ActivLayr(TM) is the latest and quickest non-invasive anti-aging treatment for around your eyes

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivLayr Nano-collagen under eye firming masks are the quickest, most effortless way to treat signs of aging around the eyes. The perfect at-home antiaging treatment to reduce sagging and bags, fine lines, wrinkles, crows feet, puffiness and dark circles.

Resulting from years of biotechnology research and development, ActivLayr is a revolutionary skin treatment as it is the fastest non-invasive bio-actives dermal delivery system in the world. Composed of 100% natural sustainably sourced ingredients, marine collagen nano-fibres are infused with bioactives designed to firm and restore the most delicate skin around the eye area.

"ActivLayr marine collagen nanofibre technology is a quick and efficient way of delivering both collagen and supporting nutrients directly into the skin to protect and repair. This makes it perhaps one of the fastest non-invasive actives delivery systems in the world," said Dr Bhuvana Kannan, ActivLayr Research and Innovation Manager.

No miracles, just proven results

In an independent clinical test, volunteers experienced an average of 19% reduction in wrinkle volume,16% improvement in skin elasticity, and a 15% improvement in trans-epidermal water loss after daily application over 7 days.

ActivLayr bioactives were delivered by the nanofiber matrix to the depth of the dermal layer of skin, as published in Cosmetics & Toiletries - The Definitive Peer-Reviewed Cosmetic Science Resource. June 28, 2018

Activated by water not made of it.

Unlike traditional wet sheet masks, ActivLayr's unique Sonic Electrospinning manufacturing process creates functional nano-fibre absorbing into skin during the 5 second application. ActivLayr can dissolve into moistened skin to quickly deliver actives in less than one minute. This speed exceeds all the published literature values to date for non-invasive transdermal delivery.

100% sustainably sourced, 100% natural and 100% bio-active ingredients

Embedded into the sustainably sourced marine collagen nano-fibre patches are two of New Zealand's most iconic fruits;

sauvignon blanc grapes from the world-famous wine region of Marlborough

from the world-famous wine region of Marlborough kiwi fruit from the Bay of Plenty.

Fruit grown in New Zealand's intense sunlight has a potent blend of antioxidants including vitamin C, gallic acid, catechins and proanthocyanins. The final ingredient is Hyaluronic Acid which is the gold-standard ingredient to assisting the skin to retain moisture.

All the bioactives ingredients become stabilised during the electrospinning process onto a dry patch, there is no need for extra bulking additives in the ingredient list. Suitable for sensitive skin around the eyes as there are no fragrances, alcohol, detergents, thickening agents, emulsifiers, preservatives or synthetic chemicals.

Free from everything except:

Marine Collagen

Sauvignon Blanc Grape Seed Extract

Kiwi Fruit Skin Extract

Hyaluronic Acid

Time saving application

Simple application process:

moistening skin with water with dry hands remove the backing layer and apply collagen side to your face wait 5 seconds, then remove the patch.

Within seconds ActivLayr starts working through the outer layers of your skin so you can get on with the rest of your skincare regime straight away. The versatile bean-shaped patches can be used below and around your eyes to reduce crows feet and to brighten dark circles. Hooded eyes can be treated directly by applying to the upper lids.

Available Now

In each box of ActivLayr 5 Second Nano-collagen Boost Patches are seven pairs of eye treatments also including a handy refillable water spritzer to help moisten the skin so that you can apply anywhere or anytime. Available now $89.99NZD from https://activlayr.com/

About ActivLayr

ActivLayr is the only skincare manufacturer in the world to use marine collagen nano-fibre technology to deliver bio-actives transdermally. This patented model for delivering actives into the skin is designed, developed and manufactured in Auckland, New Zealand. US patent 20160038611 A1

About Revolution Fibres

Revolution Fibres Ltd is New Zealand owned and operated nanofibre production company. Offering nanofibre research and production services, co-development and commercialization of nanofibre products. Using the process of sonic electrospinning to create custom-made fibres, delivering revolutionary products to markets including filtration, cosmetics and healthcare, textiles, composites and electronics.

