ActivTrak Achieves 2024 Great Place to Work Certification™ and Ranks 17th Among Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced it has earned 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™ and was named a 2024 Fortune Best Workplace in Texas. This is ActivTrak's second consecutive year on the list, ranking No. 17 for small and medium-sized businesses, No. 5 among information technology companies and No. 3 among organizations in Austin.

According to survey results , 98% of employees say ActivTrak is a great workplace, 99% say management is honest and ethical, and 100% of employees say they are treated fairly.

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience, surveyed nearly 95,000 employees at eligible companies to determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™ List .

"As a leader in workforce analytics, we're committed to creating positive and productive work experiences that support our values of leadership, growth and achievement," said ActivTrak's Chief Executive Officer, Heidi Farris. "We're incredibly proud of the culture we've established and to be named a 2024 Fortune Best Workplace in Texas."

The Best Workplaces in Texas list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier. To be eligible, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ , have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in Texas. To earn a Great Place To Work Certification™, 7 out of 10 of a company's employees must have a consistently positive experience at work.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Texas," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work®." These companies are determined to create the best work environment for their people, and in return, they are seeing stronger performance, faster innovation, and healthier growth."

