ActivTrak Honored with AI Marketing Innovation of the Year Award from the Product Marketing Alliance

Senior Director of Product Marketing Daniel Glickman led team focus on accelerating delivery and maximizing efficiency with AI

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced that Daniel Glickman, Sr. Director of Product Marketing, received the AI Marketing Innovation of the Year Award from the Product Marketing Alliance. The award recognizes outstanding individuals and teams that have set themselves apart through exceptional leadership, creative solutions and impactful contributions to the field of product marketing.

In the AI category specifically, the Alliance recognized standout innovations that showcase the cutting edge potential of AI and push the boundaries of what's possible in marketing. The ActivTrak product marketing team uses a variety of AI tools to rapidly analyze and understand customer feedback and preferences, accelerate product development and maximize the efficiency and agility of its product marketing team — including building their own GPTs.

"As the leader in workforce analytics, we continue to push the envelope and raise the bar for what's possible in our industry — and beyond," said Glickman. "This award reflects our product marketing team's dedication to lead the way by embracing new AI use cases, establishing best practices and setting new standards in helping customers achieve operational efficiency and excellence."

The key to ActivTrak's success using AI in product marketing — and across the company — is based on best practices that address people, process and technology elements which include: starting with a well-defined business case; establishing clear goals and metrics; empowering early adopters to train others; supporting team members who need more coaching; and creating a forum for continuous feedback and improvement.

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak helps organizations improve performance and optimize productivity. Our workforce intelligence platform transforms work activity data into actionable insights, providing the only complete solution with employee monitoring, productivity and performance management, and workforce planning capabilities that deliver measurable ROI. More than 9,500 customers trust ActivTrak's award-winning technology which has been recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, TrustRadius and G2. ActivTrak is backed by Sapphire Ventures and Elsewhere Partners. To learn more visit: https://www.activtrak.com/.

