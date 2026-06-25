ActivTrak Named 2026 AI Breakthrough Award Winner for Behavioral AI Solution of the Year

Work intelligence platform recognized for helping enterprises understand how work is done across people, tools, AI agents and workflows

AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak, the work intelligence company, today announced it has been named the Behavioral AI Solution of the Year in the 2026 AI Breakthrough Awards, a premier global recognition program honoring excellence, innovation and leadership in artificial intelligence.

Now in its 9th year, the AI Breakthrough Awards is the longest-running recognition program dedicated exclusively to the AI industry. This year's field was the most competitive in the program's history, attracting more than 5,000 nominations from leading AI companies across more than 20 countries.

AI has fundamentally changed work itself: who does what, how organizations use capacity and how work flows between humans and machines. Yet the systems organizations rely on to measure work — HR platforms, project management tools and collaboration software — see only fragments.

ActivTrak has built the largest continuously collected behavioral dataset of work activity, processing 11M terabytes per month across 1M people and 9,500+ organizations. This gives leaders unprecedented visibility into how AI adoption affects productivity, capacity, utilization and performance — and how their organizations compare with industry benchmarks.

"ActivTrak is redefining work intelligence for the human-plus-AI era," said Heidi Farris, CEO of ActivTrak. "For the first time, organizations can achieve true work observability — a complete picture of how work happens across people, technology and AI. We're honored to be recognized by the AI Breakthrough Awards for helping leaders turn that visibility into smarter decisions about workforce planning and performance."

The AI Breakthrough Awards is a part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a global leader in technology research and recognition programs. With over a decade of expertise in analyzing and evaluating technology innovation, their awards programs are among the most respected in their respective industries. Tech Breakthrough conducts in-depth research across the most competitive areas of technology, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the innovations driving industries forward. From artificial intelligence and IoT to cybersecurity and digital health, Tech Breakthrough's extensive research identifies transformative solutions shaping the future.

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak provides the Work Intelligence organizations need to understand how work changes in the AI era. As the system of record for work, its award-winning platform captures behavioral data across people, tools and AI agents, and the workflows that connect them — enabling leaders to measure impact, optimize productivity and improve operational performance. The platform also powers research through the ActivTrak Productivity Lab. Built on a privacy-first data foundation, ActivTrak is trusted by more than 9,500 organizations worldwide and recognized by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, TrustRadius and G2 for delivering measurable ROI and stronger business outcomes. The company is backed by Elsewhere Partners, Sapphire Ventures and Francisco Partners. Learn more at www.activtrak.com.

SOURCE ActivTrak