ActivTrak Named One of America's Top WorkTech Companies in 2026 by TIME

Inaugural list recognizes worktech leaders driving innovation, business performance and industry impact

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak, the work intelligence company, today announced it has been named one of America's Top Worktech Companies in 2026 by TIME. ActivTrak ranks No. 34 on the inaugural list, which recognizes organizations transforming the future of work while delivering strong business performance and meaningful industry impact.

America's Top WorkTech Companies 2026 recognition is based on an analysis of over 5,000 US companies focused on developing and delivering workplace technologies. Winners were selected based on two key criteria: financial strength and industry impact.

ActivTrak ranks third among America's Top Worktech Companies based in Texas and second in Austin.

ActivTrak helps organizations understand how work happens across people, AI tools and agents, and the workflows that connect them — enabling leaders to make smarter decisions about productivity, capacity, workforce planning and business outcomes. Backed by one of the industry's broadest datasets of workforce behaviors, the platform enables leaders to benchmark performance and understand how AI changes work across roles, teams and functions at a time when many organizations struggle to measure the impact of their AI investments.

"AI accelerates the speed and complexity of work, reshaping workflows, collaboration and outputs, yet most organizations still lack visibility into whether their AI investments drive meaningful business results," said Heidi Farris, CEO of ActivTrak. "Being recognized by TIME reflects the growing demand for work observability solutions as organizations adapt to a new era of work."

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak provides the work observability and intelligence enterprises need to understand how work changes in the AI era. As the system of record for work, its award-winning platform captures behavioral data across people, tools and AI agents, and the workflows that connect them — enabling leaders to measure impact, optimize productivity and improve operational performance. The platform also powers research through the ActivTrak Productivity Lab. Built on a privacy-first data foundation, ActivTrak is trusted by more than 9,500 organizations worldwide and recognized by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, TrustRadius and G2 for delivering measurable ROI and stronger business outcomes. The company is backed by Elsewhere Partners, Sapphire Ventures and Francisco Partners. Learn more at www.activtrak.com.

SOURCE ActivTrak