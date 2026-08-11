ActivTrak Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List for the Seventh Year

Company ranks No. 3027 with 101% three-year revenue growth as demand for AI-related work observability and intelligence accelerates

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak, the leader in work observability and intelligence, today announced it ranks No. 3027 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. The recognition marks ActivTrak's seventh year on the list, reflecting continued growth as organizations seek greater visibility into how AI reshapes work.

This year's ranking places ActivTrak 232nd among software companies, 100th among companies in the Austin area and 5th among software companies in the city.

AI is fundamentally changing how work gets done, yet most organizations lack visibility into how AI impacts productivity, workforce capacity and business performance. ActivTrak's work intelligence platform gives leaders a complete understanding of how work happens across people, AI, applications and workflows — turning behavioral work data into decisions that improve performance decisions.

"With billions in AI investment now deployed, the conversation is shifting to AI accountability," said Heidi Farris, CEO of ActivTrak. "Leaders are under pressure to prove AI creates business value and that requires a new level of insight. Work intelligence is critical for understanding where AI delivers impact, where human expertise remains essential and how organizations can continuously optimize both."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak provides the Work Intelligence organizations need to understand how work changes in the AI era. As the system of record for how work happens, ActivTrak captures behavioral data across people, technology, AI and the workflows that connect them—transforming work observability into actionable intelligence that helps leaders measure AI impact, optimize productivity and improve operational performance. The platform also powers industry research through the ActivTrak Productivity Lab. Built on a privacy-first foundation, ActivTrak is trusted by more than 9,500 organizations worldwide and recognized by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, TrustRadius and G2 for delivering measurable ROI and stronger business outcomes. The company is backed by Elsewhere Partners, Sapphire Ventures and Francisco Partners. Learn more at www.activtrak.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE ActivTrak