ActivTrak Ranks No. 79 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Southwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced it ranks No. 79 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. Among software companies, ActivTrak is the third fastest-growing in Austin, and the fifth fastest-growing in Texas.

Most recently, ActivTrak ranked No. 1244 on the Inc. 5000 list .

"Being recognized as one of the most successful organizations in our region is not only an honor, but also reflective of the growing need for a data-driven way to inform workforce investments as companies grapple with productivity alongside sea changes, such as hybrid work and GenAI initiatives," said Heidi Farris, CEO of ActivTrak. "Our growth is a testament to the dedication of our talented team and their commitment to delivering superior value to customers, partners and investors alike."

The companies on the Southwest region list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries. Between 2020 and 2022, 162 private companies had an average growth rate of 135 percent; by 2023, they had also added 17,606 jobs and $14.5 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southwest, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Southwest, including an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area and other criteria.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak helps organizations make data-driven decisions to improve hybrid work. Our workforce analytics platform provides visibility that improves team productivity and performance, ensures compliance with policies and expectations, and informs allocation of workforce investments. More than 9,500 customers trust ActivTrak's unique privacy-first approach and award-winning technology which has been recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000 and G2 'Best Of' category awards. ActivTrak is backed by Elsewhere Partners and Sapphire Ventures. To learn more visit: https://www.activtrak.com/ .

