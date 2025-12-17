ActivTrak Wins Best Workforce Intelligence & People Analytics Award from Brandon Hall Group

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced it has won the Silver 2025 Excellence in Technology Award for Best Workforce Intelligence & People Analytics from Brandon Hall Group, marking the fifth consecutive year the company has been recognized by the analyst firm.

ActivTrak's comprehensive, AI-powered workforce intelligence platform equips organizations to make informed strategic decisions across workforce optimization, performance improvement, resource allocation, organizational design, and financial and operational management.

The stakes are high: U.S. organizations lose an average of $11.2 million in productivity per 1,000 employees annually due to underutilization. ActivTrak's Financial Loss Analysis and Activity Alignment tools combat this loss by pinpointing inefficiencies through two strategic lenses — financial impact and operational effectiveness — helping organizations reclaim wasted capacity and elevate performance at scale.

"ActivTrak has evolved beyond traditional monitoring to become a strategic intelligence platform that bridges the gap between workforce activity and business performance. Their approach to translating productivity data into actionable financial insights sets them apart in a crowded market," said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal Analyst, Brandon Hall Group.

Beyond the award, Brandon Hall Group also recognized ActivTrak for its cutting-edge AI innovations. The company's privacy-first workforce intelligence dataset — detailing how, when and where work happens — empowers organizations to build, train and optimize AI solutions with confidence and integrity.

"As organizations feed AI agents and automation tools, ActivTrak's procedural work data becomes invaluable for training these systems on how work actually flows through organizations. They're essentially building the observability layer for the AI-augmented workforce, showing not just whether AI is being used, but whether it's changing work patterns and outcomes," noted Rochelle.

"Our Technology Awards are built on a rigorous evaluation framework that measures true innovation, functional excellence, and quantifiable business impact. The solution providers and organizations recognized this year reflect the highest standards in the industry, demonstrating how technology can accelerate capability, efficiency, and results," said Mike Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer.

"We're honored to be recognized once again by the Brandon Hall Group for our platform's comprehensive workforce intelligence capabilities," said Javier Aldrete , chief product officer, ActivTrak. "As organizations face RTO mandates, AI adoption and cost pressures, our platform has become a must-have for enterprises that want to understand how work activity translates into financial impact — supporting long-term planning and growth."

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak helps enterprises drive operational efficiency through AI-powered workforce intelligence. Its award-winning workforce analytics platform transforms work activity data into actionable insights for workforce management, productivity optimization and workforce planning – enabling measurable ROI and stronger business outcomes. More than 9,500 organizations trust ActivTrak's technology, recognized by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, TrustRadius and G2. Backed by Elsewhere Partners, Sapphire Ventures and Francisco Partners, ActivTrak leads the way in privacy-first workforce data that fuels the future of intelligent work. Learn more at www.activtrak.com .

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is the home of the HCM Excellence Awards® - the most prestigious and sought-after awards in Human Capital Management. For over 30 years, these awards have set the gold standard in recognizing organizations for innovative and effective HCM practices across Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Human Resources, Sales Performance, and Technology.

