ActivTrak Wins Silver Reworked IMPACT Award for Excellence in Work Management

Work intelligence platform empowers enterprises to manage work more effectively

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak, the work intelligence company, today announced it won the 2026 Silver Reworked IMPACT Award for Excellence in Work Management and Project Management, marking the company's third year as an IMPACT award winner.

The Excellence in Work Management and Project Management recognizes vendors that bring product innovation to managing work more effectively, while improving collaboration and reducing friction.

ActivTrak's work intelligence platform gives organizations the visibility to understand how work happens across people, AI tools and agents, and the workflows that connect them — and make smarter decisions about productivity, capacity and outcomes. As a system of record for work, ActivTrak is powered by a broad dataset of workforce behaviors and processes captured continuously at scale.

"At ActivTrak, we empower organizations with the work intelligence they need to understand how people, AI and other technologies come together to get work done," said Heidi Farris, CEO of ActivTrak. "Without that visibility, leaders are operating in a blind spot. ActivTrak closes that gap — surfacing the insights other systems miss and enabling leaders to make decisions based on evidence, not assumptions. We're incredibly proud of our team and honored to receive this recognition once again."

The Reworked IMPACT Awards celebrate exceptional work in the fields of employee experience and the digital workplace. Winners were chosen from qualified nominees who were required to be employee experience leaders, departments/teams or vendors that deployed superior employee experience initiatives or programs over the past year. Judging was completed by a panel of practitioners and industry specialists, led by Reworked Editor-in-Chief Siobhan Fagan, with the winners selected based on information provided through the nomination process.

About Reworked

Reworked, produced by Simpler Media Group, is the leading community for employee experience professionals. The Reworked community consists of influential HR, IT and workplace leaders focused on building better workplaces through technology, culture and strategy. To learn more, visit Reworked.co.

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak provides the Work Intelligence organizations need to understand how work changes in the AI era. As the system of record for work, its award-winning platform captures behavioral data across people, tools and AI agents, and the workflows that connect them — enabling leaders to measure impact, optimize productivity and improve operational performance. The platform also powers research through the ActivTrak Productivity Lab.

Built on a privacy-first data foundation, ActivTrak is trusted by more than 9,500 organizations worldwide and recognized by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, TrustRadius and G2 for delivering measurable ROI and stronger business outcomes. The company is backed by Elsewhere Partners, Sapphire Ventures and Francisco Partners. Learn more at www.activtrak.com.

SOURCE ActivTrak