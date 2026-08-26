ActivTrak's Work Intelligence Platform Earns Top Industry Recognition Driven by Customer Feedback

High marks across TrustRadius, G2, Software Advice and Capterra recognize the platform's ease of use, time to value and ROI

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced awards and top customer ratings from leading software review platforms including TrustRadius, G2, Software Advice and Capterra, reinforcing its leadership in Work Intelligence. The recognition underscores ActivTrak's value in helping organizations understand how work is changing, where AI and other improvements have the greatest impact, and what investments deliver measurable results.

Many of the honors are based directly on verified customer feedback and recognize software providers for high levels of customer satisfaction, usability, implementation and ROI. They include:

TrustRadius : Top Rated (5th consecutive year), Trusted Seller and Trusted Buyer

Top Rated (5th consecutive year), Trusted Seller and Trusted Buyer G2: Users Love Us, Best Meets Requirements, Fastest Implementation, Easiest Admin, Easiest Setup

Users Love Us, Best Meets Requirements, Fastest Implementation, Easiest Admin, Easiest Setup Software Advice: Front Runner in Business Intelligence

Front Runner in Business Intelligence Capterra: Shortlist for Business Intelligence

"Customer feedback is one of the clearest measures of how we deliver value," said Gabriela Mauch, Chief Customer Officer at ActivTrak. "This recognition confirms customers find ActivTrak useful, easy to implement and effective in helping them make better decisions about how work gets done as AI becomes increasingly embedded into workflows."

TrustRadius

"ActivTrak helps us understand our resource usage across our team and where we can optimize our team. It gives us aircover of data to see if there are team members that need help in their bandwidth / resource management. Managers use it to better understand their team and needs. It's not meant to replace good management but an auxiliary tool to enhance their management capabilities."

"We were seeking clarity around software usage habits and project management to help assess tools and asset allocation. As a people manager and internal team "HR" person, my role is to support the full team and this tool is one way we do so."

G2

"What I like most about ActivTrak is how it gives me clear visibility into how the team is spending their time without being intrusive. It helps me spot productivity patterns and potential bottlenecks quickly, so I can address issues before they affect operations. Plus, the reports are easy to understand and share, which makes tracking performance and coaching team members much more efficient."

"The biggest benefit is that decisions are now based on real, data-driven insights rather than assumptions. This has improved productivity, promoted accountability, and helped us make targeted changes that have a measurable impact on performance."

Software Advice

"I like the direction ActivTrak is taking with workforce analytics and AI. The newer Work Advisor feature, for example, is designed to let managers ask questions about workforce data and get answers without manually analysing multiple reports."

"[ActivTrak] has been especially helpful for identifying workflow bottlenecks and workload imbalances early, rather than reacting after productivity issues surface. The platform is intuitive, the reports are well organized, and the emphasis on transparency helps promote trust. Employees can see their own data, which encourages self-awareness and accountability rather than micromanagement."

Capterra

"The platform delivers reliable insights into user activity, productivity trends, and workload distribution, which has helped us make better operational decisions. Its reporting tools are intuitive, and the data it provides is easy to understand and apply across teams."

"What I liked most about ActivTrak is the level of operational visibility it provides. In practice, managers can identify productivity trends, workload imbalances, unused software licenses, or inefficient processes. For example, instead of relying on intuition, you can use actual data to improve staffing, coaching, and workflow decisions."

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak provides the work intelligence organizations need to understand how work changes in the AI era. As the system of record for how work happens, ActivTrak captures behavioral data across people, technology, AI and the workflows that connect them—transforming work observability into actionable intelligence that helps leaders measure AI impact, optimize productivity and improve operational performance. The platform also powers industry research through the ActivTrak Productivity Lab. Built on a privacy-first foundation, ActivTrak is trusted by more than 9,500 organizations worldwide and recognized by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, TrustRadius and G2 for delivering measurable ROI and stronger business outcomes. The company is backed by Elsewhere Partners, Sapphire Ventures and Francisco Partners. Learn more at www.activtrak.com.

SOURCE ActivTrak