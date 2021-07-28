Actiway, BenefitHub, Benify and Passport Corporate Join Amazon and GE as Lifesum for Work Partners

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifesum , the world's leading nutrition app that helps users improve baseline health through better eating, has welcomed four new partners to its Lifesum for Work program. Lifesum for Work, a scalable nutrition program that encourages healthy eating to boost employee wellbeing and performance, has experienced triple digit growth so far this year as employers globally look to better support their workforces during the pandemic.

New partners include Actiway , BenefitHub , Benify and Passport Corporate . Together, these companies serve thousands of leading brands－including Google, Oracle and Walmart－and more than 10 million individuals. Employees of these brands will now receive access to Lifesum Premium, which includes food tracking, nutrition advice, recipes, personalized health guidance, as well as on-demand and live-streamed wellness content as part of their monthly membership. This comprehensive membership helps employees better understand how the foods they eat can fuel their physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Promoting good health not only leads to healthier employees, but money saved. According to the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans, for every dollar spent on an employer-sponsored wellness program, businesses saved three dollars in healthcare costs per employee.

"As a society, we're becoming more aware of the role food plays in our overall health. At the same time, we know that healthy and happy employees drive tangible, bottom line results such as improved performance and reduced absenteeism and employee churn. By partnering with these leading health portals and insurance companies, we're able to support people on their health journey while also empowering them to be successful in the workplace and beyond," said Markus Falk, Lifesum CEO.

Existing Lifesum for Work partners include Amazon, GE, Gymlib and Perkbox. To learn more, visit lifesum.com/work .

SOURCE Lifesum