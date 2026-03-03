Acton ADU Launches "Acton ADU Week," Debuts New Build-Ready ADU Product Line in San Jose

CAMPBELL, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acton ADU, a Bay Area Design-Build company with more than 35 years of experience guiding homeowners through residential construction, announced the launch of Acton ADU Week, a multi-event initiative introducing its new Build-Ready ADU product line. Acton ADU Week runs from February 27 through March 7, featuring a major debut at the ADU Expo followed by a free educational seminar and resource day for homeowners.

Acton ADU Build Ready Signature Series

The new Build-Ready ADU line is designed to help homeowners save time and money without sacrificing quality. These thoughtfully designed ADU plans and packages streamline the design and permitting process while maintaining Acton's long-standing standards for craftsmanship and durability. Many Build-Ready models are configurable online, allowing homeowners to personalize layouts, finishes, and features before building, and new models are added every month. There is also a large number of Build Ready Options not yet published online, but are available for homeowners.

ADU Expo Debut: February 27 – March 1, 2026

Acton ADU Week kicked off at the ADU Expo, held February 27 through March 1 at Hayes Mansion (200 Edenvale Ave., San Jose, CA 95136).

On Saturday, February 28 at 2:00 PM, Acton ADU, Founder Stan Acton delivered a featured presentation exploring the powerful role ADUs can play in homeowners' lives, addressing their impact on health, society, and long-term financial security. During this talk, Acton debuted Family Integrity Planning, a new long-term planning framework that integrates housing, health considerations, and financial investment strategies to help families plan for multi-generational living and future needs.

Expo attendees were invited to visit the Acton ADU booth to explore the Build-Ready ADU lineup, learn how to configure models online, and speak directly with Acton's ADU team about their property and goals.

The ADU Expo was Free to the general public.

Free ADU Seminar & Resource Day: March 7, 2026

Acton ADU Week concludes with a Free ADU Seminar & Resource Day on Friday, March 7, hosted at the Willow Glen Community Center, Multi-Purpose Room (2175 Lincoln Ave., San Jose, CA 95113).

Click here to register for the Seminar: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adu-accessory-dwelling-unit-seminar-resource-day-tickets-1980572312101

Event Schedule:

1:00 PM – ADU 101 Seminar: How to Get Started and What to Look Out For

2:00 PM – ADU Resource Center: One-on-one conversations with ADU specialists and industry professionals. The resources center closes at 4:00 PM

The seminar includes a brief introduction by Stan Acton on Family Integrity Planning, followed by an in-depth ADU 101 presentation led by Kevin Lee. After the seminar, homeowners can visit the Resource Center to ask project-specific questions, review Build-Ready ADU options, and begin planning with experienced professionals.

A Smarter Path to Building an ADU

"Acton ADU Week is about education, clarity, and confidence," said Stan Acton, Founder of Acton ADU. "Our new Build-Ready ADU line gives homeowners a faster, more predictable way to build without settling for lower quality options. We're also excited about our seminars and resource day. We'll help homeowners understand the process, the opportunities, and the long-term value an ADU can provide for their family."

With more than three decades of experience serving homeowners across the Bay Area, Acton ADU continues to focus on transparent guidance, high-quality construction, and forward-thinking planning solutions.

For more information, to register for events, or to explore Build-Ready ADU models, visit:

https://www.actonadu.com

About Acton ADU

Acton ADU is a full service Bay Area design-build company specializing in accessory dwelling units, home remodeling, and custom residential construction. With over 35 years of experience, Acton ADU provides end-to-end guidance, from planning and design through construction, helping homeowners create durable, high-quality living spaces that support long-term family and financial goals.

