ACTON Ascends to new heights with the all-new M PRO 6.0 All-Terrain Urban Mobility Vehicle (AUMV™)

With millions of logged rides across its connected global eFleets, the ACTON team hit the drawing board in early 2019 to design an all-new, uber intelligent, e-scooter BUILT FOR ANY CITY. From the busy streets of Union Square in San Francisco to the Ramblas in Barcelona, the new M PRO 6.0 will get you where you need to go.

Inspired by the 1916 Norlow Scooter, used by lady Florence Norman to elegantly commute through London, the ACTON team reimagined the 2-wheel e-scooter with an iconic, minimalistic design that is feature packed with modern intelligence.

The M PRO 6.0 is the latest e-scooter in the innovative ACTON lineup of multimodal light e-vehicles. It combines more power, longer range and all-terrain urban capabilities - including enhanced uphill ascension with patented drivetrain and VCU technology.

Built by a seasoned team of in-house design and engineering experts, the ACTON M PRO 6.0 was imagined from the ground-up. More than just a standard e-scooter, this is the next level of premium personal transportation with enhanced performance for any urban terrain. The all-new M PRO 6.0 features: Iconic & minimal design with design patents, Dual 12-inch puncture proof pneumatic tires for intuitive riding dynamics, Patented 2nd-Gen swappable battery technology, Powerful Drivetrain featuring a 48V battery + 500W Motor to deliver hill-ascending torque and high-performance.

"We built the 6.0 as a dream eVehicle for our partners who are looking to provide a higher level of user experience for their customers," says Peter Treadway, ACTON CTO. "The 6.0 is a next-generation e-scooter for urban commuters who will be riding further, climbing higher and exploring more areas across their cities. ACTON is offering this premium riding experience to keep commuters traveling safe across any urban landscape. Which is why we are proud to call our latest product, the All-Terrain Urban Mobility Vehicle (AUMV™)."

The M PRO 6.0 comes equipped with IoT Connectivity, Contactless Tracking and Enhanced Vehicle Security, operators will find a hassle-free experience managing their eFleets and improving bottom line profitability.

First shipments of the all-new 6.0 will be delivered in Q2 2021.

About ACTON

ACTON was founded in 2013 and is an innovative leader in total end-to-end Micromobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) technology solutions to move people and goods intelligently. ACTON holds over 100 patents across their fleet of electric vehicles to bring the most comprehensive eFleet solutions to customers across the globe.

This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE ACTON

Related Links

https://www.acton.space/

