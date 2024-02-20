Actor & Advocate Marilee Talkington Receives 2024 Helen Keller Achievement Award

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Foundation for the Blind (AFB) is pleased to announce actor Marilee Talkington will be among those to receive the prestigious Helen Keller Achievement Award, which AFB will present during a special evening ceremony on April 18th in Los Angeles.

Actor Marilee Talkington
An acclaimed actor and activist for performers with disabilities, AFB recognizes Talkington for her continued contribution to breaking down barriers for people with disabilities in the performing arts. She recently made history again, capturing the role of Morgan Le Fey in Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Camelot, becoming the first self-identified legally blind actress cast in a principal role on Broadway. With over 25 years of experience on stage and screen, Talkington also continues to open doors for other actors with disabilities, founding AC3: Access Acting Academy, the first-of-its-kind actor training studio for performers who are blind or have low vision.

"Throughout her twenty-five-year career in the performing arts, Marilee has broken down the misconceptions too often placed upon individuals with disabilities," said AFB President & CEO Eric Bridges. "By taking on over 100 individual roles, her success on stage and screen has bridged the inclusion gap for performers with disabilities."

Since 1994, the Helen Keller Achievement Award has recognized the finest thought leaders, change-makers, and performing artists committed to carrying on Keller's mission to create a world of full and equal inclusion for people with disabilities. For over 40 years, Helen Keller was AFB's leading ambassador, inspiring millions worldwide as she demonstrated all that can be accomplished through determination and perseverance.

AFB continues to honor Keller's legacy by recognizing exceptional individuals and organizations from industry, education, and the arts who have distinguished themselves in pursuit of expanding possibilities for those who are blind, deafblind, or have low vision. Past honorees include author and advocate Haben Girma, tech leader and entrepreneur Bernard Newcomb, Chef Christine Ha, actor Charlie Cox, and performing artists Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder.

Founded in 1921, the American Foundation for the Blind creates equal opportunities and expands possibilities for people who are blind, deafblind, or have low vision through advocacy, thought leadership, and strategic partnerships. In addition to publishing the Journal of Visual Impairment & Blindness (JVIB), AFB is also the proud steward of the Helen Keller Archive on www.afb.org.

