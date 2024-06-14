ACTOR & AUTHOR ALAN CUMMING JOINS POWERTOFLY'S UPCOMING VIRTUAL PRIDE SUMMIT

The free virtual summit & job fair runs from June 25-28 as part of PowerToFly's Diversity Reboot series

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed actor & author Alan Cumming, currently the host of the global cultural phenomenon The Traitors, is joining PowerToFly's Pride: Championing LGBTQIA+ Leaders & Allies summit for an exclusive fireside chat about his career, his advocacy and the current state of LGBTQIA+ representation in art and media. As dozens of states enact anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation and LGBTQIA+ representation in media has fallen, Cumming and PowerToFly are eager to inspire the next generation of queer entrepreneurs, content creators and activists to take action.

Cumming joins a diverse lineup of speakers hosting workshops covering such topics as "Working Remote While Trans", "Authentic Storytelling for Allyship" and "Navigating Identity in a Corporate Setting".

"As a queer founder, this is maybe my favorite of the hundreds of events that PowerToFly hosts each year," says PowerToFly CEO Milena Berry. "LGBTQIA+ founders actually started nearly one in ten new businesses last year. And as PowerToFly celebrates its tenth anniversary this summer, it is great to hear from the next generation of queer entrepreneurs."

The third annual Pride: Championing LGBTQIA+ Leaders & Allies runs from June 25-28th as part of PowerToFly's Diversity Reboot series, the largest virtual conference for diverse professionals in the world. Along with a chance to network with an estimated 8,000+ peers, attendees can connect directly with companies sharing insights & inspiration for the LGBTQIA+ community, including such esteemed brands as Autodesk, Esri, Freddie Mac, Pitney Bowes, Raytheon, Salesforce, UnitedHealth Group, and Vizient.

"According to our recent survey, trans professionals had 0% confidence in their job security," explains summit programmer Robert Ribar. "By highlighting the inclusion efforts of our partners, I hope to show my fellow members of the LGBTQIA+ community that there are companies out there that are genuinely supporting their queer employees."

Registration for the event is free. All attendees can participate in the two days of fireside chats and workshops hosted on June 25th and 26th, as well as a two-day virtual job fair featuring over 7,000 open roles at companies looking to actively hire LGBTQIA+ professionals and allies.

For more information or to register, visit https://powertofly.com/events/summit/

