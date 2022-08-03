Actor & Singer Jibreel Releases Debut Track Just Like That -- A Soul-Baring Summer R&B Anthem Produced by Hitmaker Duo The Audibles

Just Like That out now on all streaming & download platforms

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit native Jibreel released his debut song Just Like That on July 29, a sun-drenched, R&B-inspired summer track that showcases Jibreel's smooth, virtuosic vocal talent.

Produced by the peerless Las Vegas-based production duo The Audibles, who have worked on award-winning releases for chart-topping artists including Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige and Travis Scott, Just Like That captures the poignancy of baring your soul to another person following bitter heartbreak, taking the ultimate gamble on love.

Jibreel Mawry

Jibreel explains, "The track is about the beauty and joy of opening your heart again, and giving love another chance. It tells the story of a conflicted person who is haunted by the past; he is distant, almost cautious, but he finds himself falling in love again, and the journey is beautiful."

Broadway pro Jibreel, born Jibreel Mawry, was personally selected by legendary record executive Berry Gordy Jr. to play the role of young Michael Jackson in 'Motown: The Musical', a journey captured by the international media in the lead-up to opening night.

Press praised Jibreel's "thrilling" (NBC New York) and "electrifying" (NewYorkGuest.com) performance, with Gordy himself noting Michael Jackson would've been "proud" to have seen the young star onstage.

"Jibreel Mawry proves a scene-stealer" Entertainment by Thom Geier

"Another audience favorite is Jibreel Mawry" Broadway.com

Jibreel continues to work on new music in collaboration with The Audibles, with further releases scheduled in the next few months, including a full music video for Just Like That.

