Actor & Tik Tok Star Julia Datt Helps Promote Body Neutrality

With almost 90,000 followers on Tik Tok and last month featured in a major UK publication, The Sun, Datt promotes body neutrality as well as sex positivity and encourages women to exist just as they are, without pressure or expectations from society. She says, "Body neutrality tells you:'My existence is not about how desirable you find me.' It's absolving yourself of the responsibility to cater to the superficial gaze."

Since 2014, Datt's brand has become synonymous with refusing to conform to diet culture. Having lived in five countries and discovering a multitude of cultural practices over the past 20 years, Datt wanted to reproduce these findings to help people connect in a safe space. Datt feels her honesty has resonated with her followers and says creating this type of content has been therapeutic.

Datt maintains that "the mistreatment of female sexuality is rampant" in our society, especially in the media. With a popular Tik Tok series called "Seventeen Ways to O" (a euphemism for the female orgasm which details little-known ways women can achieve this) Datt's content covers chakra points, massage, yoga, sound healing and other alternative therapies in her series. Her dating experience, feminism and sex-positive dating advice have helped women of all ages around the world at every life stage.

"What I want women to know when they scroll through social media and inadvertently compare themselves to what they see on the screen is that it's not your responsibility to be beautiful or to be a certain size for the world.

"Definitely dress for yourself, do make up for yourself, have fun for yourself, but don't think it's mandatory to be accepted or loved… you dictate how you're treated by the world, no one else."

Datt's advice is: "You only have one life, it belongs to you. So cultivate the courage to be disliked. Eat, drink, look how you want, dress how you want, in a way that is not hurting others, in a way that feels the most authentic and aligned to you. Engage in consensual, safe sexual experiences that bring you joy, without guilt or shame."

Datt's goal is to create a greater sense of community and empower women to be their authentic, joyfully sensual selves.

