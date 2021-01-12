Actor And Advocate Sophia Bush Joins Luxury Platform Fashionkind As A Co-Founder And Member Of The Advisory Board

A leader in fashion and impact since her time as an undergraduate at the University of Pennsylvania, Farran established Fashionkind.com in 2018 as an e-commerce platform for "impact luxury," high-end clothing and accessories made in a way that has a positive impact, i.e., the use of sustainable materials. She has since refined the designer mix, built storytelling channels and established exceptional customer service. And early on, Farran pivoted from a wholesale model to dropship and made-to-order fulfillment, minimizing the waste of traditional retail.

Bush will play a key role in the next phase of growth. "Sophia and I believe that Fashionkind is positioned to set a new standard for luxury," says Farran. "Particularly at this moment, when consumers are seeking a more meaningful experience."

In addition to roles on television shows like "One Tree Hill" and "Chicago PD," Bush is known for activism in girls' education and environmental justice. Through Fashionkind, Bush wants effect change in these areas, and to use her platform to shift attitudes within the industry and among consumers. "I want to offer a megaphone to Fashionkind and its brands," says Bush. "But I also want to engage in the conversation of changing our relationship with consumption."

Continuing to build community around Fashionkind will be part of Bush's mandate in her role centered on impact and storytelling. One of the duo's first initiatives will be forming the Kind Committee, a group of ambassadors for Fashionkind and its message. They also plan to foster a community for designers and artisans.

Fashionkind's strategy for growth aims for the full scope of luxury consumers, a notion still aligned with its founding values: to seek the best in craftsmanship and create an emotional connection. Farran has built a foundation of technology to efficiently scale the platform's highly personalized customer service and continues to pursue proprietary solutions to improve market systems. "This is not a niche opportunity," says Farran. "We want to be drivers of real change, bringing back the true soul of luxury in human connection and the thrill of discovery."

PR Contacts:

Lisa Pomerantz

[email protected]

Remi Barbier

[email protected]

SOURCE Fashionkind

Related Links

http://www.fashionkind.com

