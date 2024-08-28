ACTOR AND COMEDIAN ROB RIGGLE TO CO-HOST THE RETURN OF THE CHIEFS WORLD'S LARGEST TAILGATE

TEAM INTRODUCES THE "TAILGATE GAMES," A LIVE COMPETITION STREAMING FOR FREE ON WWW.CHIEFSLIVE.COM AHEAD OF CHIEFS-RAVENS SHOWDOWN

BROADCASTER HAYLEY LEWIS JOINS AS CO-HOST WITH OTHER SPECIAL GUEST APPEARANCES

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs open the 2024 season hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, September 5 for the annual NFL Kickoff Game. To celebrate, the club has announced the return of the Chiefs official kickoff pregame show – the World's Largest Tailgate – with the Tailgate Games.

Broadcaster Hayley Lewis and actor and comedian Rob Riggle will co-host the Chiefs World's Largest Tailgate: Tailgate Games on www.chiefslive.com. Photo credit: Chiefs.com. Rob Riggle & Hayley Lewis to Host World's Largest Tailgate: The Tailgate Games | Kansas City Chiefs Actress and comedian Heidi Gardner pictured at the 2023 edition of the Kansas City Chiefs World's Largest Tailgate outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo credit: Chiefs.com.

The World's Largest Tailgate: Tailgate Games features GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium's iconic tailgate experience, celebrates Chiefs fans' welcoming spirit and highlights the fun of friendly competition. The show will stream unique tailgate-themed competitions to mobile devices and living rooms across Chiefs Kingdom and throughout the world for free on www.ChiefsLive.com .

Co-hosted by actor and comedian Rob Riggle and broadcaster Hayley Lewis, the show will take place across two sets in the parking lot outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium before kickoff. The Broadcast Boys – podcasters Lucas Brody and Nelson Vergara – will serve as special Tailgate Games correspondents while the stream will also feature guest appearances from YouTube star Funny Marco, comedian and actor Desi Banks, actress and comedian Heidi Gardner, as well as Chiefs Hall of Fame WR/KR Dante Hall and others.

The hour-long show begins at 5 p.m. CT and will feature live tailgate-themed competitions, an ongoing 60-minute challenge that will offer engagement opportunities for at-home viewers, as well as pre-recorded segments with current Chiefs players.

The World's Largest Tailgate: Tailgate Games Lineup Includes:

The Sauce Relay – a relay race in which participants will traverse an obstacle course while carrying containers of BBQ sauce. At the finish line, competitors will pour the remaining sauce into a bucket and the team with the heaviest bucket when the timer runs out wins.

– a relay race in which participants will traverse an obstacle course while carrying containers of BBQ sauce. At the finish line, competitors will pour the remaining sauce into a bucket and the team with the heaviest bucket when the timer runs out wins. The 2-Minute Drill – a passing challenge where participants wear helmets with blacked-out visors and must attempt to complete as many passes into cardboard cutouts as possible in two minutes.

– a passing challenge where participants wear helmets with blacked-out visors and must attempt to complete as many passes into cardboard cutouts as possible in two minutes. Coach's Cheeseburger Challenge – a cheeseburger assembly challenge with a twist: chefs won't be able to use their own hands but will instead rely on a partner's hands from behind them. The competitor who is using their hands will be blindfolded and the competitor in front has to guide their partner. The team that assembles the most cheeseburgers within the time limit wins.

– a cheeseburger assembly challenge with a twist: chefs won't be able to use their own hands but will instead rely on a partner's hands from behind them. The competitor who is using their hands will be blindfolded and the competitor in front has to guide their partner. The team that assembles the most cheeseburgers within the time limit wins. Chiefs Cup – a variation on the traditional flip cup competition where the cups get progressively larger throughout the game. Before competitors can begin flipping their cup they have to dump a cupful of confetti on their heads. The first team to flip all its cups wins.

Multiple prerecorded segments featuring Chiefs players will air during the show, bringing players closer to fans with unique helmet-off content:

BBQ & A – a messy "Ask Me Anything" style interview segment with Chiefs players answering questions over a rack of Kansas City ribs with no napkins in sight.

– a messy "Ask Me Anything" style interview segment with Chiefs players answering questions over a rack of ribs with no napkins in sight. Chiefs Trivia – players are asked trivia questions from last year's Super Bowl winning season. The same questions are asked to fans to see who remembers more about last year, the players or fans.

– players are asked trivia questions from last year's Super Bowl winning season. The same questions are asked to fans to see who remembers more about last year, the players or fans. Chiefs Cup Challenge – players tried their hand at Chiefs Cup following a training camp practice to see who could register the fastest time.

Fans are invited to visit www.ChiefsLive.com now to reserve their free virtual seat to attend this unique event celebrating the start of the football season. Whether a Kansas City transplant longing for the feeling of a hometown tailgate, an international fan learning about the Chiefs and the club's tailgating culture, or a die-hard red and gold fan tuning in from their home in the heart of the Kingdom, all are invited to enjoy this family friendly, all ages competition.

"Togetherness and shared experiences are hallmarks of Chiefs Kingdom, and no matter where you are in the world, you can join us for the World's Largest Tailgate: Tailgate Games as we kick off the 2024 NFL season," Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. "We're known for our tailgating culture and atmosphere at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, but more importantly, we want to be known for welcoming all to be part of Chiefs Kingdom, and we're thrilled to do that by sharing in a little competitive fun."

Chiefs vs. Ravens, presented by T-Mobile, kicks off at 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC (KSHB in Kansas City). Additional gameday details will be announced at a later date.

