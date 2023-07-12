Actor and Shobitam Brand Ambassador, Vidya Balan Takes Center Stage in the Brand's Campaign 'If It's a Saree, It's a Shobitam'

Join the Saree Revolution with Vidya and Shobitam!

SEATTLE, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shobitam, a global D2C ethnic wear brand, today announced the launch of its latest campaign 'If it's a saree, It's a Shobitam' featuring Actor and Brand Ambassador Vidya Balan. The campaign aims at showcasing Shobitam's unwavering commitment towards preserving timeless handloom weaves and inspiring women worldwide to celebrate the saree legacy by embracing it as a symbol of individuality and empowerment.

Vidya Balan is the brand ambassador for the ethnic wear brand Shobitam Vidya Balan takes center stage in the brand's campaign 'If it's a saree, It's a Shobitam'

In the brand film, Vidya is seen with a Director who narrates a script, set against a vintage backdrop. As she intently listens to the script, Vidya slowly starts to embark upon a journey down memory lane, where suddenly her first love for sarees comes back flashing. Lost in a world of fantasy, she tries to recall her favourite styles. As she blissfully adorns her beloved sarees, mesmerized by her reflections in the mirror, she is overwhelmed with emotions with nostalgia, and revels in the sheer delight of wearing her cherished sarees. As reality pulls her back from surrealism and straight to the narration, she says, "And we never part, forever and ever." The film concludes with Vidya descending the stairs as an epitome of grace, urging audiences to "Join the Saree Revolution'' brought to the world by Shobitam.

Sharing thoughts on this partnership, Vidya Balan said, "I am thrilled to be part of the Shobitam family and excited about our new campaign 'If it's a Saree, It's a Shobitam!'. The sheer joy of wearing a saree makes you fall in love with yourself again and the saree is a symbol of our cultural identity. Shobitam's unwavering commitment in making the saree accessible to anyone across the globe truly struck a chord with me. The authenticity of their offerings, wide selection, value added services and fast delivery was something that I personally experienced. So this shared journey of 'Look Good, Do Good and Feel Good' and championing the saree revolution is truly exciting for me!"

Talking about the brand campaign, Aparna Thyagarajan, Co-founder & Chief Product Officer at Shobitam said, "We are thrilled to launch our latest campaign with our beautiful brand ambassador Vidya Balan. Through our new brand film, we hope to kick start the global "Saree Revolution" that thrives on emotional connection with the audiences through our beautiful creations. And, Vidya's charismatic aura and her love for sarees just make her the perfect voice to helm this movement across the World. We do hope that audiences see Shobitam as a purveyor of traditional and handcrafted weaves. Our goal is to make Shobitam synonymous with the word Saree as a verb, where "If it's a saree, it is a Shobitam!"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ecb2R23IP-I

About Shobitam: Founded by fashionistas and creative sisters Aparna and Ambika in Seattle, Shobitam is building a world-class ethnic fashion brand that is elegant, affordable, and available globally. Powered by a passion for fashion, an interest in designing them, and a drive to make them available to all, Shobitam's mission is to help people look good, do good and feel good. Working closely with weavers, Shobitam designs unique collections and makes a difference in their lives with deep impact. They sell through their global online platform to tens of thousands of customers across 40+ countries, offering beautiful selections with quality, prices, and 5-star service! Customer Obsession is at the core of Shobitam's experience and you can see it reflected in their 7200+ 5 Star Customer Reviews. https://shobitam.com/

Media Contact:

Aparna Thyagarajan

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (510) 709-6753

SOURCE Shobitam