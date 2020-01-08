Actor, Comedian And Musician Jim Belushi To Keynote Cannabis Conference 2020 In Las Vegas

CLEVELAND and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis Conference 2020 (Cannabisconference.com/) presented by GIE Media's Cannabis Business Times, Cannabis Dispensary, and Hemp Grower, announced today that actor and celebrity cannabis business owner Jim Belushi will keynote this year's conference program. The three-day event will be held at the Paris Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nev., April 21-23, 2020.

Belushi, known for his numerous film, television and musical performances, including the popular sitcom "According to Jim," will share his experiences as the owner and operator of the ninety-three acre Belushi's Farm (https://www.belushisfarm.com/), which he which he began developing in 2015 under the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program (OMMP).

"Every time I cultivate the land, I get pulled more and more into the medicine and the joy of this work," says Belushi. "My experience has truly changed me as a man, and I'm looking forward to sharing what I have learned from my amazing journey with this year's Cannabis Conference attendees."

"We are thrilled to have Jim Belushi keynote Cannabis Conference 2020," says Noelle Skodzinski, editorial director for Cannabis Conference, and Cannabis Business Times, Cannabis Dispensary and Hemp Grower magazines. "His passion for the plant, and for the health and economic potential it holds for society is aligned with so many of our attendees and with our mission. Our audience of plant-touching-business owners and operators will surely benefit from his experiences growing cannabis in the Oregon market, his plans and hopes for the future, as well as his wisdom and humor."

The Cannabis Conference 2020 is expected to draw over 3,000 attendees from 40 countries and bring together dozens of the industry's leading voices to address the biggest opportunities and challenges facing the legal cannabis market.

Among this year's respected industry leaders and experts speaking at the event are: Dan Sutton, CEO/founder, Tantalus Labs; Sjoerd Broeks, genetic development/R&D director, THE PHARM; David Bernard-Perron, VP of growing operations, The Green Organic Dutchman (TGOD); Dr. Janna Beckerman, professor and extension plant pathologist, Purdue University; Dr. Brian Whipker, professor of Floriculture, North Carolina State University; Scottie Gordon, vice president of licensing & regulatory affairs, Curaleaf, Inc.; Anna Shreeve, president of Urban Paragon Inc., Targeted Intent Inc., and The Bakeréé; Priscilla Vilchis, CEO/CMO, Premium Produce; Andrew R. Graves, chairman, Atalo Holdings Inc.; and Claudio Miranda, Co-Founder, Guild Enterprises. A full list of confirmed speakers can be found here: https://www.cannabisconference.com/speakers.

The 2020 Cannabis Conference will expand on the successes of previous events' cultivation and dispensary education and will include a new track dedicated to the cultivation and sale of hemp and hemp-derived products. The conference will feature in-depth education on successful cultivation and business operations, as well as the most informed industry perspectives on retail management.

The Cannabis Conference expo will feature leading technologies, solutions and services for cannabis cultivation and dispensary professionals.

The educational program for the Cannabis Conference was developed by professional cultivators, retailers and industry leaders from the Cannabis Conference 2020 advisory board, in partnership with the award-winning editorial teams behind Cannabis Business Times, Cannabis Dispensary and Hemp Grower.

About Cannabis Conference 2020

Cannabis Conference 2020 is presented by Cannabis Business Times, Cannabis Dispensary, and Hemp Grower, owned by GIE Media Inc. The company debuted its annual conference in 2017. For more information or to register, visit CannabisConference.com. Sign up for conference alerts here.

