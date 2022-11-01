Actor Danny Trejo Launches a Signed and Numbered Limited Edition Hot Sauce for the Holiday Season

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Actor, restauranteur, and self-confessed aficionado of hot sauce, Danny Trejo has introduced a series of limited-edition hot sauces. Only 1,000 signed and numbered bottles of each edition will be made, and are available for purchase while supplies last at www.Trejosstore.com.

The featured pepper this year is the Trinidad Moruga Scorpion Pepper. Clocking in at 2 million Scoville units, the Trinidad Moruga Scorpion Pepper is the second hottest pepper in the world.

"This hot sauce has an incredible depth of flavor that packs a solid punch but isn't so hot that it just burns your mouth. It's smokey, spicy, and a little sweet. I love this hot sauce on my scrambled eggs, but it's perfect on just about anything," adds Mr. Trejo.

The hot sauce comes in a VIP box, making it an ideal gift for that special someone during the holidays and is sure to become a collector's item. It will only be available for a limited time for $75.00 at the Trejo's Tacos online store.

About Danny Trejo:

Danny Trejo has developed a prolific career in the entertainment industry with a hard-earned and atypical road to success. From years of imprisonment to helping troubled youth battle drug addictions, from acting to producing, and now on to restaurant ventures, Trejo's name, face, and achievements are well recognized in Hollywood and beyond, but it is his continuous role as a devoted father of three and an intervention counselor that bring him the most satisfaction. Trejo has starred in dozens of films including DESPERADO, HEAT, the FROM DUSK TIL DAWN series, CON AIR, ONCE UPON A TIME IN MEXICO, SPY KIDS, MACHETE, and MACHETE KILLS. On the television side, Trejo had recurring roles on SONS OF ANARCHY, KING OF THE HILL, BREAKING BAD, and THE FLASH, among others. In the 3rd season of AMERICAN GODS, Danny played the character of "Mr. World". Most recently, he can be seen in the role of Rancor Keeper in THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT airing on Disney+.

Trejo has starred in and voiced various popular video games like CALL OF DUTY, FALLOUT, GRAND THEFT AUTO, and DEF JAM. Additionally, Danny has voiced characters in the animated films STORKS, THE BOOK OF LIFE, MAYA AND THE THREE directed by Jorge R. Gutierrez, and Universal Pictures' MINIONS 2: The Rise of Gru, released Summer 2022.

Danny's colorful life and prolific career are chronicled in the bio-documentary INMATE #1 released in 2020. Danny shares his love of food with the world in the release of his first cookbook TREJO'S TACOS: RECIPES and STORIES from LA. Trejo's fearlessly honest memoir TREJO: MY LIFE OF CRIME, REDEMPTION, AND HOLLYWOOD was released in July 2021. Trejo's expanding restaurant empire includes Trejo's Tacos, Trejo's Cantina, and Trejo's Coffee and Donuts.

