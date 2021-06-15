Actor Ed Asner, Inventor Nolan Bushnell, TED Founder Richard Saul Wurman, Silicon Valley Entrepreneur Anu Shukla Interviewed at What's Next Longevity Venture Summit

LAFAYETTE, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a pioneer in curating events that gather the top thought leaders in the $8.3 trillion longevity market, Mary Furlong & Associates (MFA) has added an exclusive element for its 18th Annual What's Next Longevity Venture Summit: the "Luminary Interviews" featuring iconic influencers who redesigned our lives and exemplify that entrepreneurship is ageless. These interviews are part of a two-day virtual event, June 16-17, with 300 entrepreneurs, investors, long-term care companies, nonprofits, government agencies, large corporations and media. The online learning event focuses on investment trends for an aging society and opportunities to develop business partnerships.

In the "Luminary Interviews: Listen and Learn" session Mary Furlong, founder of MFA, interviews serial entrepreneur, Anu Shukla, who has more than 25 years of high-tech industry experience. Ed Asner, an Emmy-Award-winning actor best known for playing Lou Grant on the 70s-80s TV shows, "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Lou Grant," is interviewed by Sherri Snelling, corporate gerontologist and author. Nolan Bushnell, 78, creator of video game giant, Atari, and the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant chain, who was heralded by Newsweek as one of the "50 Men Who Changed America," is interviewed by Fred Fishkin, former CBS news reporter and co-host of MFA's "What's Next: Living Longer, Better, Smarter" podcast. Richard Saul Wurman, the 86-year-old architect of information and founder of the TED Conference, is interviewed by Ted Fischer, founder and CEO of Ageless Innovation.

"We could not be more inspired by and grateful to our four luminaries for sharing their insights on how to think about entrepreneurship, advocacy, passion and purpose and how that adds up to longevity," said Mary Furlong. "These interviews showcase the creativity and wisdom that help innovative ideas spark into large movements and successful business enterprises."

Top Longevity Investors Globally

Each year the What's Next Longevity Venture Summit focuses on who is investing and what the priorities are in the $8.3 trillion longevity market. This year, given the changes brought by the COVID pandemic, entrepreneurs and other attendees will learn valuable trends from top longevity investors: Primetime Partners, Ziegler Link•Age, CommonSpirit Health, Flare Capital, Heath Care Angels, Plug and Play, Sodexo, Techstars, Elevate Capital, Vista Partners, Flint Capital, HealthTech Capital and Third Act Ventures. In addition, a special session moderated by Mel Barsky of CABHI, will feature global investors in longevity: Healthy Ageing, UK Research and Innovation; Mediterranean Towers Ventures headquartered in Israel; MT Health Care Design Research Inc. based in Tokyo, Japan; Saltagen Ventures in Hong Kong; and 7wireVentures based in Chicago.

The What's Next Longevity Venture Summit event sponsors include: AARP Innovation Labs, Home Instead, Inc., Ageless Innovation, Nationwide Ventures, VitalTech, iN2L, Constant Companion, GetSetUp, LifeBio, CareLinx, Ziegler Link•Age, Thrive, BrioCare, Sodexo, Saltbox, Caregiving Club and CAHBI.

For more Information on the Venture Summit visit www.boomerventuresummit.com .

