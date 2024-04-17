Actor Jenifer Lewis Headlines 7th Annual Older Adult Mental Health Awareness Day Symposium Thursday, May 2, 2024

ARLINGTON, Va., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenifer Lewis, known as the "The Mother of Black Hollywood" and co-star of ABC's "Black-ish," will kick off the 7th Annual Older Adult Mental Health Awareness Day Symposium on May 2, 2024, with a keynote conversation with NCOA's President and CEO Ramsey Alwin.

The virtual event is free and includes a full day of sessions featuring innovation in the intersection of nutrition and mental health, screening for substance use disorders, strategies to prevent suicide, and how climate change impacts mental health.

The symposium is co-sponsored by the U.S. Administration for Community Living (ACL), E4 Center of Excellence for Behavioral Health Disparities in Aging, Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), National Council on Aging (NCOA), and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Who:

Jenifer Lewis , Known as the "The Mother of Black Hollywood" and co-star of ABC's "Black-ish" Ramsey Alwin , President and CEO, NCOA Andrea Palm , Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Alison Barkoff , Performing the duties of the ACL Administrator and Assistant Secretary for Aging Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Carole Johnson , Administrator, Health Resources and Services Administration Experts on mental health, substance use, suicide prevention, depression, and aging

What: 7th Annual Older Adult Mental Health Awareness Day Symposium. Full agenda is available at https://connect.ncoa.org/oamhad2024-agenda. Sessions include:

Keynote Conversation with Jenifer Lewis

The Intersection of Nutrition and Mental Health

Supporting Grandfamilies to Build Resilience

Managing Substance Use Crises in Older Adults

Suicide Prevention: What the Field Needs to Know About What Works

Improving Equitable Access to Late-Life Depression Care

Addressing Serious Mental Illness in Older Adults

Understanding Hoarding Related to Mental Health in Older Adults

Older Adult Mental Health and Climate Change

Where: Online; register at https://connect.ncoa.org/oamhad2024

When: May 2, 2024, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

Members of the press are invited to attend, and some speakers are available for media interviews. Please contact Simona Combi at [email protected] or 571-572-3982.

About NCOA:

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is the national voice for every person's right to age well. We believe that how we age should not be determined by gender, color, sexuality, income, or zip code. Working with thousands of national and local partners, we provide resources, tools, best practices, and advocacy to ensure every person can age with health and financial security. Founded in 1950, we are the oldest national organization focused on older adults. Learn more at www.ncoa.org and @NCOAging .

