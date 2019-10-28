Actor Josh Duhamel travels the world as athleisure brand Lolë's ambassador

Partnership showcases Lolë's versatility for travel-wear across the globe

with series of videos with Duhamel exploring multiple continents.

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian lifestyle and athleisure brand Lolë today announced actor and outdoor enthusiast Josh Duhamel as a brand ambassador. Echoing the brand's dedication to wellness, supporting global communities and sustainable consumption, Duhamel has joined the brand as an equity investor and part owner, becoming an advocate as it continues to promote eco-friendly and wellness-infused lifestyles across Canada, the U.S. and Europe.

"We're thrilled to welcome Josh to the Lolë family, as his evolution into a wellness-focused, on-the-go lifestyle fits perfectly with our brand DNA and values," says Todd Steele, Lolë CEO. "As an understated style icon, he has good instincts when it comes to fashion. His participation in design workshops with product teams is an exciting opportunity for us to continue to inspire people to live outside their comfort zones in style. As he travels all over the world, from film sets to philanthropic missions, we're proud that he's chosen to rely on Lolë for its versatility and functionality. We look forward to working with Josh to inspire people to seek excitement and engage with the world through their own travels—and be comfortable while doing it."

The new partnership launches with a series of videos showcasing Duhamel in Lolë activewear while exploring the world. Each video, filmed across Hawaii, Montreal, Tanzania and Minnesota, shows how Lolë's versatile and high-performance products are designed to allow travelers to continue to feel good about their clothing and lifestyle choices no matter where they decide to travel.

Though recognized for his appearances in the Transformers movie franchise and several other films and television series, including the upcoming Jupiter's Legacy series and directorial debut with Buddy Games in 2020, Duhamel's personal passion for outdoor activities, wellness and reducing carbon footprints made him a natural fit to become Lolë's ambassador, organically and authentically matching the brand's dedication to inspiring a life of well-being through travel and fashion.

"Like most people, my days get hectic between being a parent, working, and maintaining an active lifestyle," says Duhamel. "Lolë takes an 'everyday basic' and gives it a cutting-edge style that allows you to go from a meeting to a spontaneous hike in the woods, or whatever it is that you're into. I love that the brand is very mindful, making conscious decisions about what products are used to create environmental, simple styles. I know that no matter where I go next, I don't have to overthink what to pack because Lolë has me covered."

Filming began in November 2018 with Duhamel hiking, cliff jumping, sky diving and canoeing across beautiful Oahu, Hawaii to show how all-encompassing wellness includes pushing yourself out of your comfort zone in order to grow as an individual, echoing Lolë's mandate to "live out loud every day."

And as Duhamel pushed himself to the extreme, Lolë's travel-wear withstood his demanding travel itineraries.

The videos continue in the Mont-Tremblant Ski Resort northwest of Montreal, where Duhamel joined a Lolë White Tour event on a frozen lake to share the brand's message of peace, community and loving the Earth; through Tanzania, where he learned about the African Community and Conservation Foundation's (ACCF) efforts to end poaching while promoting travelers to consider a "Safari with a Purpose" to discover the unique ecosystems of the world's second largest continent; and finally showcasing how Lolë celebrates individuality at Duhamel's own remote, off-the-grid cabin in Minnesota – the perfect place to reconnect with one's self and with nature through meditation. Each destination shines a spotlight on the unique intersection between Lolë and Duhamel's values of living well, uniting communities and giving back to the Earth.

The partnership with Duhamel launches Lolë's new travel-wear line for men across North America. "There's a rugged yet fashion-forward element to the line that speaks to both outdoor adventurers and urban explorers," says Duhamel. "Lolë will travel."

About Lolë – Coalision

Lolë believes that fashion can inspire a life of well-being in creating versatile, long-lasting pieces for men and women that are made to move and make people feel good. Lolë believes in living life out loud every day. Born and entirely designed in Montréal, Canada since 2002, Lolë offers innovative and functional collections in 40 stores and within its network of wholesale partners across Canada, the U.S. and Europe. The company's dedication to smart consumption is embodied in their use of eco-conscious fabrics as well as the Lolë Yellow Label Program, which empowers consumers to give a second life to their pre-loved outerwear. The belief in living a healthy and inspired life led to creating the Lolë White Tour, a yoga event that unites thousands of people and takes place in cities around the world.

