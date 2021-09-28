Actor Michael Anthony Stars In "American Gangster Presents Big Fifty The Delrhonda Hood Story" Premiering On BET+ Next Thursday, Sept. 30

Springing from the BET+ original series, American Gangster: Trap Queens , the film follows the unbelievably true story of Delrhonda Hood, aka 'Big Fifty.' In her own voice, Big Fifty takes viewers through her traumatic childhood; fast-paced, dangerous journey into crime; the serious repercussions; and ultimate redemption.

In 2022, Anthony will be in several high-profile TV and film projects including a major recurring role as 'Gary Stafford' in the highly-anticipated second season of Raising Dion"(Netflix premiere date TBA); and starring as 'Wisconsin' in Paramount's family action film, Secret Headquarters (co-directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman; produced by Jerry Bruckheimer).

ABOUT THE ACTOR

Named the "Fastest Growing Actor of the Year" in 2020 by the Atlanta Actors' Collective (AAC), Anthony is a successful actor and writer originally from Akron, OH. Prior to work in the arts, he spent four years in the U.S Military Special Forces, and served in Operation Enduring Freedom (following 9/11) in 2001. His military rank was E-4/ SRA for the United States Airforce. Anthony then spent 16 years as a Writer/Producer in the Music Industry. He is also trained in combat arts, including Muay Thai, boxing, and ground fighting. Some of Anthony's most notable film and TV credits include: American Soul, Kings of Jo'burg, Raising Dion (Netflix), Chicago Med (NBC), MacGyver (CBS), and Dynasty (TheCW). He currently resides in Atlanta.

