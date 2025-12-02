Actor Neal McDonough Marks First Year with Flip My Life Wellness

'Yellowstone' actor serves on the executive leadership team helping drive a fast-growing lifestyle brand focused on aging better.

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flip My Life™ Wellness, Inc., a mission-driven holistic wellness company, announces that award-winning actor Neal McDonough has marked his first year as a key member of its leadership team. McDonough's involvement complements the company's world-class team of nutritionists, product scientists, medical experts, and industry innovators, strengthening Flip My Life's position as a legacy brand for helping people age better through a nutritional lifestyle. Together with his wife, Ruvé, McDonough is helping to build a positive brand culture and a like-minded community rooted in whole-food nutrition and multi-generational family values.

Neal McDonough with Flip 7: Superfood Power product

After being introduced to the wellness lifestyle brand by a friend, McDonough started taking their meal replacement and wellness products in preparation for an upcoming film role. "The product ingredients are truly remarkable in terms of what they've done for me," said McDonough. "Within just a few weeks, I experienced a massive change in my skin, hair, body, and energy levels—people were continually asking me how my body completely transformed."

Catapulting into the wellness scene in early 2023, Flip My Life has grown steadily by offering affordable, results-driven products along with free mindset workshops, fitness sessions, and health education. The lineup includes superfood meals, adaptogens, bone broth, and collagen peptides plus biotin, all formulated with clean, synergistic ingredients that support better aging and better living.

"Neal is a perfect example of the results our products deliver," said John Cammarano, CEO and Co-Founder of Flip My Life. "With so much noise in wellness today, we focus on simple and effective solutions that give people real nutritional value for real life."

McDonough has become a key part of a strengthened leadership team that includes Co-Founder Scott St. John along with industry experts Laura St. John, Michael Weinstein, and Dr. Gerrard Farris.

"It has been an incredible experience building this company from the ground up with a team this talented and mission driven," said St. John. "Having Neal on board energizes everything we're creating and helps people shape their own Flip My Life moments of change."

McDonough will continue to support the company's mission by helping families pursue meaningful results while living the lifestyle himself.

"I am so proud that my wife and I have put our names behind the Flip My Life brand," said McDonough. "It has been an incredible journey watching people make real changes and give their bodies the chance to feel and function at their best."

About Flip My Life

A Florida-based company, Flip My Life Wellness, Inc. is a nutritional supplement and wellness lifestyle brand, providing products, education, community, and support that help people age better and feel better. Visit flipmylifenow.com

SOURCE Flip My Life Wellness