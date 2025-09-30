Actor Nico Tortorella Launches DER, a Kratom-Infused, Non-Alcoholic Brewski That "Hits Different"

The First-Of-Its-Kind Brew Debuts on September 30 - National Kratom Day

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to forget the hangover, keep the party, and celebrate kratom as a social ritual. With today's launch of DER (Drink. Enjoy. Repeat.), actor and multi-hyphenate artist Nico Tortorella (Paramount's "Younger," AMC's "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" & more) is revolutionizing the non-alcoholic space with a beverage unlike anything out there. In partnership with Korthals' Collection , this low-dose, kratom-infused botanical brew (SRP: $7/12 oz. can & $20/4-pack) delivers what Nico calls a "buzz that doesn't blur" and represents the intersection of sobriety, creativity, and community. Two years in the making, DER is designed to fill a gap in the market—giving people a familiar, social drinking experience with kratom instead of alcohol.

With playful branding that draws inspiration from classic American lagers and a crushable party-ready format, DER is crisp and light with a clean finish, a touch of bright grapefruit, and a lightly hoppy, familiar flavor profile. With an entry-level dose, the kratom in DER may provide a lift that supports focus, balance, and a social boost—making this a brewski for backyard BBQs and hot days, with a kratom lift, no hangovers, and built to keep the party rolling.

"Kratom has been a part of my daily life for years. It's a plant that has helped me stay grounded, focused, and present without relying on alcohol, but it's often misunderstood and underestimated, and I believe it deserves to be respected," says Nico, the Creator and Co-Founder of DER. "With DER, we wanted to create something celebratory that honors the craft of brewing and the power of kratom. It's something you can share with friends that feels fun, elevated and intentional."

"When Nico first approached us with the idea of a kratom-infused brew that captured the laid-back spirit of iconic American beers, we knew we had something special. His journey with sobriety, his creativity, and his passion for kratom as a wellness experience have been such a driving force behind DER," says Dafna Revah, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of MNG , the parent company of Korthals' Collection. "The release of DER also represents exactly what we've been working toward, by bringing innovative, kratom products into the mainstream in a way that feels authentic and accessible."

Kratom is derived from a tropical, Southeast Asian evergreen tree (mitragyna speciosa) that's in the same family as coffee. Its leaves have been used for centuries by workers seeking sustained energy and focus, and as a natural remedy for those struggling with fatigue, chronic pain and discomfort. With WHO recognition of kratom's health benefits , Johns Hopkins and PinneyAssociates research showing low abuse potential, and bi-partisan support from Congress , this isn't a fringe product—it's wellness that fits right into any cooler. DER Kratom is also tested at multiple points throughout its journey, giving one peace of mind about safety, quality, and transparency.

Available in 44 states starting September 30, DER can be purchased via KorthalsCollection.com , ShopCBDKratom.com , and CBD Kratom retail locations nationwide, with additional retailers coming soon.

For more information, visit the website and follow the brand on Instagram at @drinkenjoyrepeat .

