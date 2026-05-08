Actor Noah Wyle Joins Broad Nonpartisan National Coalition for Week of Action to Expose Impact of $1 Trillion in Post-Midterm Healthcare Cuts

Communities Urged to Join Nationwide Actions Set for June 1–7 to Demand Leaders Address Devastating H.R. 1 Consequences

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A massive, nonpartisan, decentralized coalition of frontline healthcare workers, public health professionals, faith leaders, service providers, labor and civil rights groups has organized Seven Days in June: HEALTH IS PRIMARY, a week of action to expose and push back against $1 trillion in healthcare cuts scheduled to take effect later this year.

Seven Days in June Health Cuts Kill

Actor and advocate Noah Wyle has joined Seven Days in June, with his support coinciding with National Nurses Week. A longtime advocate for healthcare workers, he testified before Congress last year alongside his mother, on the growing strain facing doctors, nurses and other frontline workers.

"My mom is a registered nurse, and I've spent the bulk of my adult life playing an emergency room physician on television," said Noah Wyle. "I've seen how demanding this work is and how much harder it has become. A trillion dollars in cuts to healthcare is coming. Let's show up June 1-7. Our elected representatives need to hear from us and answer for where they stand."

Lawmakers last year passed H.R. 1, legislation that gutted the nation's health infrastructure and intentionally delayed implementation until after this year's November midterm elections. This was a deliberate attempt to hide the severe economic and human consequences from voters.

"What Americans hold in common is greater than that which divides us. Our health and the well-being of the people we care about most, our families, seniors, veterans, and our neighbors is what unites us," said Cleve Jones, human rights advocate, and a Seven Days in June campaign leader. "These cuts will devastate every community, push care out of reach for millions, and put an even greater strain on healthcare workers. We have to stand up and demand action."

From June 1 to June 7, local organizations and advocates from across the country, in cities and rural areas, will demand their local, state, and federal elected officials elevate health as a governing priority. Across the country, there will be town halls, panel discussions, forums, rallies, demonstrations, marches, vigils, and interfaith services to highlight the impact of the cuts to their communities and local economies. On Friday, June 5th, candlelight vigils will be held at sunset to honor the lives already lost and the millions more at risk if funds are not restored.

Organizations planning events for the week of action should register them at www.sevendaysinjune.org to be included in the national events calendar. Groups already organizing events in June for related causes are encouraged to align those efforts with this growing national movement.

Seven Days in June's growing list of organizing partners include UNITE HERE, AFL-CIO, SEIU, American Federation of Teachers, Families USA, American Public Health Association, Defend Public Health, Metropolitan Community Churches, NMAC, National Nurses United, National Public Health Coalition, Save HIV Funding, ViventHealth, AIDS United, and Pride at Work, among others.

"As patient advocates both at the bedside and in the streets, National Nurses United is excited to be participating in the Seven Days in June National Week of Action, standing in solidarity with our union brothers and sisters in the fight to protect our healthcare," said Jamie Brown, RN and president of National Nurses United. "We know that together, we can stop these health care cuts from happening and build a healthier society that allows people to live with dignity."

"Our members have fought for and won healthcare in their contracts across the country because it is so deeply important for every person and every family," said Gwen Mills, President of UNITE HERE. "The healthcare cuts that are set to take effect after the midterms will drive up costs for everyone and lead to hospital closures. Our elected officials need to act now."

"Americans are getting squeezed by rising costs and healthcare is at the heart of this affordability crisis," said Randi Weingarten, President, American Federation of Teachers. "Healthcare isn't a privilege; it's a right. That's why we're mobilizing with partners across the country for a week of action to demand healthcare cuts take center stage. Together, we will make it clear: Healthcare is a primary issue, and we will hold leaders accountable for ensuring Americans have accessible, affordable, and high-quality care for all."

"The Medicaid cuts are a direct attack on working people's health care, jobs, and our economy as a whole," said Liz Shuler, AFL-CIO President. "Our AFL-CIO research shows that millions of working people will lose their insurance coverage and the 179 million workers with job-based insurance will see their premiums soar by nearly $2,000 a year for a family of four. The labor movement has been fighting these devastating cuts since the day they were announced."

"The cuts to healthcare and public health programs have already devastated lives, and we aren't even feeling their full effect yet. These cuts will be felt for generations," said the National Public Health Coalition. "We know that the system we had wasn't perfect, but continuing to take a sledgehammer to our federal health programs won't fix it. Americans deserve a health system that is affordable and works for them."

"Every poll confirms health care is top of mind for Americans. Rather than respond to constituent and consumer concerns on the costs and complexity of our health system, Congress has been focused on cutting care and coverage," said Anthony Wright, executive director of Families USA. "We must work to both mitigate and document the harm of Congress' cuts of over a trillion dollars from our health care safety-net, and advocate for an affirmative agenda on health care affordability and access."

About Seven Days in June: A decentralized, nonpartisan, grassroots-driven national campaign focused on elevating health as a governing priority and mobilizing communities, June 1- 7, to raise awareness about the impact of healthcare funding cuts and policy changes on local communities. #SevenDaysInJune #HealthIsPrimary #HealthCutsKill.

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SOURCE Seven Days in June: Health Is Primary