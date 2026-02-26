Actor Ryan Reynolds and Former Costco CFO Richard Galanti to Headline AICPA ENGAGE 2026

Reynolds, beyond his work on the Deadpool movie franchise and other acting roles, has become recognized for his strategic approach to building and elevating brands. His ventures Aviation American Gin and Mint Mobile were sold in major acquisition deals and helped earn him a reputation for transforming companies through bold marketing. His work revitalizing the Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC and expanding his production and creative agency Maximum Effort has further demonstrated his ability to blend cultural insight with sharp business instincts.

Galanti brings nearly four decades of financial stewardship at Costco, where he became known as the "voice of Costco" for his candid leadership on earnings calls and his steady hand guiding the company through growth, market and regulatory shifts, and evolving consumer expectations. Galanti retired from Costco in 2025. His long tenure—marked by consistent operational discipline and customer‑centric strategy—has made him one of the most respected figures in retail finance.

Their combined perspectives set the stage for an inspiring kickoff to ENGAGE's 10th anniversary year. Running June 8–11 at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, ENGAGE remains one of the world's largest gatherings for the accounting and finance profession, centered on the event's 2026 theme: "the next wave." Attendees will have an unmatched opportunity to explore the forces reshaping accounting and finance today, including technology, practice innovation, and global change, through immersive learning, peer connections, and practical insights designed for a rapidly evolving landscape.

Additional keynotes include:

An assessment of global conditions and political risk with author, entrepreneur and political scientist Ian Bremmer, president and founder of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media. Bremmer will build on his previous commentary at the event.

A special live AICPA Town Hall taping from the event with AICPA President and CEO Mark Koziel, CPA, CGMA, and members of his leadership team.

An update on federal and state legislative activity by the AICPA's advocacy chief, Mark Peterson.

ENGAGE continues to offer a range of nine broad learning categories: Advanced Accounting and Auditing, Advanced Estate Planning, Personal Financial Planning, Corporate Finance and Controllers, EDGE Leadership (emerging leaders), Practitioners (firm management focus), System and Organization Controls (SOC) and Third-Party Risk, Tax Strategies for the High-Income Individual, and Technology.

Reporters interested in covering ENGAGE, either remotely or in person in Las Vegas, can contact Jeff May, [email protected], to obtain press credentials. More information is available on the event page.

About the American Institute of CPAs

The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) is the world's largest member association representing the CPA profession, with 397,000 members and a history of serving the public interest since 1887. AICPA members represent many areas of practice, including business and industry, public practice, government, education, and consulting. A founding member of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, the AICPA sets ethical standards for the profession, attestation standards, and U.S. auditing standards for private companies, not-for-profit organizations, and federal, state, and local governments. It develops and grades the Uniform CPA Examination, offers specialized credentials, partners across the profession to build future talent, and drives continuing education to advance the vitality, relevance, and quality of the profession.

SOURCE AICPA