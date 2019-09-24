Actor Taylor Kinney Teams Up With First Alert For Fire Prevention Month

"I'm thrilled to partner with First Alert for this important cause. As a firefighter on TV, the importance of fire safety and outfitting your home with alarms is definitely something in my wheelhouse," said Kinney. "It's imperative we remind families to talk to their loved ones about taking all the measures to protect their homes."

Every 24 seconds, a fire department responds to a fire, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). Even more startling, three out of five home fire deaths are caused by fires in homes with no smoke alarms (40%). Yet, home fire deaths are drastically lower – 54% lower, in fact – in homes with working smoke alarms than in homes with no alarms or none that worked**.

First Alert, with the help of Kinney, launched a series of PSAs to remind consumers about the proper placement, installation and maintenance of alarms with important tips, including:

Placement is key: According to the NFPA guidelines, smoke alarms should be installed on each level of the home, including the basement and in every bedroom, and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms should be on every level and near sleeping areas.

According to the NFPA guidelines, smoke alarms should be installed on each level of the home, including the basement and in every bedroom, and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms should be on every level and near sleeping areas. Checking alarms: It's critical to test alarms regularly and change the batteries at least twice a year or install First Alert 10-year sealed battery alarms for hassle-free protection, eliminating the need for battery replacements for a decade!

It's critical to test alarms regularly and change the batteries at least twice a year or install First Alert 10-year sealed battery alarms for hassle-free protection, eliminating the need for battery replacements for a decade! Replacing alarms: Smoke alarms don't last forever and should be replaced every 10 years, and CO alarms should be replaced every seven to 10 years, depending on the model.

Smoke alarms don't last forever and should be replaced every 10 years, and CO alarms should be replaced every seven to 10 years, depending on the model. Plan. Practice. Repeat: Make sure to involve everyone in your household in creating an escape plan and practice it at least twice every year. As part of this plan, equip second-floor bedrooms with escape ladders, and identify two ways out of each room and a meeting place outside.

"Through this public awareness campaign with Taylor Kinney, we aim to help people understand the importance of practicing fire safety and involving their whole families when discussing the topic," said Tarsila Wey, director of marketing for First Alert. "Proper placement and regular maintenance of smoke and CO alarms are essential for protecting your family and your home."

To learn more about this campaign and to watch the series of PSAs, visit www.firstalert.com.

For more information and other resources regarding smoke and CO alarms, alarm laws in your state, as well as tips for protecting your family from smoke, fire and CO, visit www.firstalert.com/firepreventionmonth .

