Actor, Writer and Producer Ken Jeong to Speak at UNCG Commencement

Dr. Jeong is perhaps best known for his scene-stealing abilities and has established himself as one of today's top comedic stars. He gained international fame for his role in the sleeper-hit film The Hangover, one of the biggest comedy franchises of all time, and starred in the #1 box office hit, Crazy Rich Asians.

On television, he stars in the new stand-up comedy special Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho for Netflix, and appears as a judge on the hit FOX celebrity singing competition The Masked Singer. Dr. Jeong starred along an ensemble cast in the cult comedy series Community, and on ABC's Dr. Ken, for which he was the creator, writer, and executive producer.

"We are thrilled to have a Greensboro native who has achieved such incredible and diverse success in his life come and share his story with our 2019 graduates," said Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr. "His path has taken him from a kid in Greensboro to medical school, television and film stardom, and to his tremendous work on behalf of breast cancer survivors. What a great role model for our students. I know he will offer words of wisdom, and encouragement, with a dose of humor, as he tells our newest Spartan alumni how he found his way and achieved his dreams."

Other film credits for Dr. Jeong include Knocked Up, Pineapple Express, Transformers 3, Pain & Gain, Despicable Me 2, Turbo, The Duff and Ride Along 2. Upcoming films: Goosebumps 2, Elsewhere, Departures, Saving Zoe and Wonder Park. He directed an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary Student Athlete, and he also starred in and produced the Sundance award-winning film Advantageous, which received an Independent Spirit Award nomination.

Today Dr. Jeong spends much of his time volunteering with Stand Up 2 Cancer, a cause very dear to his heart. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife and twin daughters.

About UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is 1 of only 50 doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both higher research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC System institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in the state with 20,000+ students, and 2,700+ faculty and staff members representing 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, as well as 74 master's and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in health and wellness, visual and performing arts, nursing, education, and more. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE UNC Greensboro (UNCG)

Related Links

http://www.uncg.edu

