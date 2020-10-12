Actor/Director Nick Searcy Teams Up to build a New Pro-American Studio and Streaming Platform Free from the Gatekeepers in Hollywood and Silicon Valley

CASPER, Wyo., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beloved actor Nick Searcy (FX's Justified, Cast Away, Moneyball, Gosnell) is at the forefront of a new direction in Hollywood. While Nick's politics may differ from yours, his love for film making and storytelling more than likely aligns with all of us. In such a polarized world where everything seems to be centered around politics, Searcy and his partners have formed CE Studios Inc to bring a much-needed change to the industry by ushering in films and content that transcend politics.

"For decades the Hollywood studios, the mainstream media and Silicon Valley have held the keys to the content kingdom with unfettered power over what content gets written, produced, distributed and consumed," said Searcy. "This has led to a complete cultural shift in our country where censorship, group think and cancel culture are now at a boiling point in society."

CE Studios, under their brand name Creádo™, is an American media, entertainment and technology company that is building the alternative to Hollywood and Silicon Valley that supports traditional American values and artistic freedom. Launching in three phases, Creádo™ Cinema, due in March 2021, is a streaming service delivering pro-American films and family entertainment. Phase two, Creádo™ Media, due in May 2021, is a full subscription based distribution platform for artists, musicians and influencers. Phase three, Creádo™ Studios, is an original content studio with targeted pre-production of their first slate of original films and series in early summer 2021.

With China now owning a majority share of the Hollywood studios and distribution, it's no coincidence that two-thirds of all box office and streaming sales now come from outside the United States (Source: PwC Research). Simply, Hollywood is no longer making films for American audiences.

"This has created a massive underserved audience of 100 million or more Americans eager for access to content that doesn't insult their faith, family or country," Searcy said!

But it's not just film, it's music, it's the influencers and artists that find themselves at the mercy of these companies and their biased algorithms and rogue accounting practices.

"To do this right, we have to build our own technology to separate ourselves and our customers from reliance on platforms owned by the same gatekeepers who are actively censoring artists", said CE Studios President Jason Lehr.

"With the tragedy of the Corona Virus pandemic shutting down our economy, it halted our efforts as far as raising capital," Lehr said. "However, it indirectly turned into a positive, because it confirmed that what we are building is recession proof as witnessed by Netflix adding 16M new subscribers and 60% to their market cap during the lock down," Lehr said.

The company is continuing to raise capital to build their technology and infrastructure to meet an escalated launch date of their phase one Cinema package by the end of the first quarter in 2021. A charter membership program will launch next week to pre-sell subscriptions to the Cinema package, with added bonuses for early signup.

With the media and entertainment industry projected to surpass $2.6T in revenue by 2023, CE Studios is primed to disrupt the way content is created and delivered.

For more information or to learn about investing with CE Studios Inc and Creádo™ visit https://creado.media. Follow the company on Twitter and Instagram @CreadoMedia and @CreadoStudios.

For press inquiries please contact Jason Lehr at 619.822.4343 or [email protected]

For investor inquiries please contact [email protected]

SOURCE CE Studios Inc

Related Links

https://creado.media

