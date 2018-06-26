Actors Paint a Portrait of a Woman at Dawn

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Actors Scottie Thompson (12 Monkeys) and Elizabeth Roberts (Word Party) have boarded Her Little Red Productions' Portrait of a Woman at Dawn – a Short Film Written and Directed by Actor/Scribe Cullen Douglas (Twin Peaks). The pair join previously cast Brian Letscher (Scandal) and Phil Abrams (Kingdom). The film, set in 1920's Paris, is said to address issues of abuse and female empowerment; other plot details are being kept under wraps. "I wrote the roles with Scottie and Elizabeth in mind, so I'm beyond ecstatic that they're taking this journey with me," said Douglas.

Her Little Red Productions, a female-owned and operated company, picked up Douglas' project following his successful crowd funding campaign. Company founder Susan Gallagher commented, "Cullen is a true storyteller and ally. His script is a beautiful visual feast and his talents as a Director are pitch perfect." Gallagher added, "It's true, in the past we've only sought out projects written and directed by other women, but Cullen crafted such strong and intriguing female characters, we just couldn't say no. We're thrilled to be working with him and his talented cast and crew." Production is slated for late Summer. Gallagher and Douglas will serve as Executive Producers.

Her Little Red Productions is a female run production company focusing on female driven projects, which explore the human condition and purpose. Cullen Douglas – Actor/Writer/Director – most recently appeared on Showtime's Twin Peaks and will next be seen on Paramount Network's American Woman. He's recurred on ABC's Scandal and Agents of SHIELD, as well as CBS' Pure Genius and Criminal Minds. He was the first recipient of the Humanitas Prize's New Voice Award. His Directorial debut, Fading Scars is currently receiving high acclaim and praise on the film festival circuit.

