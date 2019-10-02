Actress & Author Elisabeth Rohm joins RYU as Global Ambassador

VANCOUVER, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RYU.V,OTCQB: RYPPF), creators of urban athletic apparel, is pleased to announce a collaboration with actress, author and activist, Elisabeth Rohm.

Known most often for her role as 'Serena Southerlyn' on the original Law & Order, Elisabeth Rohm has dedicated her life to building a respectful career as an actress, author and public figure. With over 80 acting credits on IMDB, she has graced the big screen with the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper in both of David O. Russel's films, American Hustle and Joy. In addition, she will soon be seen in Jay Roach's upcoming Roger Ailes biopic, BOMBSHELL, portraying Fox News host Martha McCallum, as well as Ted Melfi's, The Starling, opposite Melissa McCarthy. Rohm is also a seasoned television actress having notable roles on shows such as The WB series, Angel, CBS' Stalker, and TNT's The Last Ship.

In addition to her acting career, Elisabeth Rohm is also a trained emergency volunteer to advocating the importance of knowing CPR, she has spent many years as a global ambassador for both the American Red Cross and the American Heart Association. Rohm has also shared the choices that she made regarding her journey to motherhood in her book, Baby Steps, as well as the daily parenting struggles that she encounters in a blog for People.com.

"Ms. Rohm met our brand through one of our stores and was deeply touched by the name of the Company, what it stands for and the purpose that moves all of our actions and initiatives: she is, at the same time, the perfect example of how we can impact people and how people can impact the brand, through a direct interaction with us, to scale the message to wider audiences", said Marcello Leone, CEO of RYU. "With Ms. Rohm joining our Company, we will be able to gain an even stronger voice in our communities, to reach a higher number of people about our purpose".

"Respect is at the heart of everything. How we respect ourselves, our bodies, our goals, our environment and each other. We are not renters, we are investors and must take ownership of this life" expresses Elisabeth Rohm. "At RYU, we invite you to commit to our movement of respect both body and soul". By joining their universes, RYU and Elisabeth Rohm look forward to showing the world what it means to Respect by celebrating differences, excellence and the individual.

About RYU

Respect Your Universe is an award-winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate human performance. For more information, visit: http://ryu.com

On Behalf of the Board

RYU APPAREL INC.

" Marcello Leone"

Marcello Leone, CEO, President and Chairman of the Board

Tel: +1 604-235-2880

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE RYU Apparel Inc.

Related Links

www.ryu.com

