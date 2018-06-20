Actress, activist and Canna-Celebrity, Yvonne DeLaRosa Green has been honored as one of the "100 Most Influential People in Cannabis"

"Being honored in High Times Magazine is like winning an academy award but instead of acting its in cannabis," says DeLaRosa Green. "I grew up with all my guy friend's always having a copy of High Times Magazine, it was like a bible to us. So to be honored in this very special issue is so beyond awesome. I finally bought my own copy!"

"The winners of The High Times 100 were nominated for their relentless, courageous, and innovative dedication to the cannabis industry," writes High Times Magazine. The edition is now online at https://hightimes.com/culture/the-winners-of-the-high-times-100/. The honor for Ms. DeLaRosa Green comes on the heels of her dispensary (99 High Tide in Malibu, CA.) also being awarded "Best Dispensary in California" by Cashinbis' Best Of Cannabis Awards (March 2018), as well as Dope Magazine's "Best Dispensary" in their "Dopest of the Dope" issue. (February 2018).

DeLaRosa Green will also pen her very first foreword for the book "The Next Level -Cannabis Wisdom for Our World" by international best seller Scarlet Ravin and Beautiful Existence a born medium and cancer survivor utilizing cannabis. "Our Ganja Goddess not only balances our bodies, minds, and souls, but her entire intention is to heal our world," says Existence. DeLaRosa Green and Ravin serendipitously met at the High Times Magazine's awards show the night DeLaRosa Green was honored as one of the "100 Most Influential People in Cannabis." "It was kismet. I am so honored to be a part of this magical book," says DeLaRosa Green. "It brings me great joy to align with Yvonne through our cosmic meeting at the High Times 100 awards event," says Scarlet Ravin.

"The Next Level- Cannabis Wisdom For Our World" will have a soft launch party at the 99 High Tide and Nalu Malibu- January 30th, 2018, 2-8pm with Co-Author Scarlett Ravin attending the event and book signing. For event details visit https://www.99hightide.com/hightide/events

Media Inquiries:

Vanessa Rodriguez

415.407.8056/ HighSpirtsHealing@gmail.com

Related links: www.99hightide.com

www.hightimesmagazine.com http://scarletravin.com/book-launch/

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/actress-activist-and-canna-celebrity-yvonne-delarosa-green-has-been-honored-as-one-of-the-100-most-influential-people-in-cannabis-300668011.html

SOURCE 99 High Tide Collective Malibu

Related Links

http://www.99hightide.com

