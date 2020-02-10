Actress and Award Winning Filmmaker Olivia Wilde Graced the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Wearing NIWAKA Fine Jewelry

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actress Olivia Wilde looked stunning at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a black gown paired with NIWAKA Fine Jewelry. Olivia Wilde wore NIWAKA's KYOKOMICHI white gold and diamond earrings, bracelet and ring.

NIWAKA, one of the leading jewelers from Japan, originated in the city of Kyoto, the heart of time-honored traditional culture and art. NIWAKA creates fine jewelry with a unique worldview deeply rooted in Japanese aesthetics and inspired by Kyoto's 1,200 year history, and has become a mainstay on the Hollywood red carpet.