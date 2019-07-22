Actress Bella Thorne Turns to IdentityIQ Services After Recent Hacking Incident

TEMECULA, Calif., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actress Bella Thorne now has IDIQ℠, the company behind the credit and identity theft monitoring IdentityIQ℠ brand, to protect her identity after a recent hacking incident exposed her personal information and photos.

As an actress, director, rapper, and best-selling author, Thorne has amassed a social media following in the millions with one of those accounts unexpectedly hacked last month. The hacker accessed intimate photos of Thorne, threatening to release them unless she paid a ransom. Thorne decided to release the hacked photos herself.

Actress Bella Thorne now has IdentityIQ services to protect her from identity theft after a recent hacking incident.

"I am so grateful for IdentityIQ for reaching out to me in the wake of all this and helping my team to be sure that this won't happen again," she said, adding, "And if it does, they are alerted and can act quickly."

With an IdentityIQ protection plan, Thorne now has premier credit monitoring and identity theft protection, which includes daily monitoring along with credit score delivery, dark web monitoring, Social Security number use alerts, identity theft restoration, and identity theft insurance.

Scott Hermann, co-owner and CEO of IDIQ, said credit and identity theft monitoring is essential for everyone, but especially for a celebrity such as Thorne, whose personal information is some of the most vulnerable. Hermann is one of the nation's leading experts in credit monitoring, identity theft protection, and data breach management.

"As someone in the public eye, Bella and other stars already have a lot of their information out in the open, making them a prime target for hackers and identity thieves," he said.

Once thieves have stolen personal information, they can attempt to take out loans, open new credit cards, clone debit cards, change a billing address, obtain a new driver's license, and use that false identity when questioned by police. Hermann said IdentityIQ services provide active credit and identity information monitoring, allowing for quick action if identity thieves happen to strike.

"Credit monitoring is one the most important things you can do to keep your personal information and identity safe from criminals," he said.

For more information on the IdentityIQ protection plan, visit www.identityiq.com/bellathorne.

