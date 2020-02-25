Actress Dominique Huett Responds to Harvey Weinstein's Guilty Verdict and News That He Will Be Jailed at Rikers Island

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wigdor LLP represents actress and model Dominique Huett in her civil claims of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein. In response to news of Weinstein's guilty verdict and current reports that he will be jailed on Rikers Island, Ms. Huett has issued the following statement:

"I hope this criminal conviction will give Weinstein the time to think while he sits in jail on Rikers Island and awaits his sentence. I hope he thinks about how his abuse of power sexually harmed countless women with dreams of making it Hollywood. I sincerely hope that Weinstein also will, one day, apologize to the many women whose lives were set off course.

"The critical and tenacious work by the #SilenceBreakers cannot be underestimated. The Silence Breakers boldly raised awareness about how devastating male abuse of power can be and especially about how Weinstein's shameful and criminal behavior caused such harm.

"The verdict cannot change what Weinstein did, but I hope that people have a better understanding about why victim-shaming must end and why women that dare speak out deserve support.

"Like other victims, I now have some peace knowing he is behind bars and will not harm anyone else. I am grateful to the jury for their civic duty."

