ACTRESS EVA LONGORIA CAST AS THE VOICE FOR BETHPAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION'S NEW "MONEY LIKE A WOMAN" COMMERCIAL

Longoria brings her unmistakable voice to the campaign's anthemic commercial, a vibrant, high-energy spot that encapsulates the spirit of female empowerment and encourages a united, collaborative approach to financial inclusivity. Viewers are invited to join the movement at bethpage.com/woman.

"I deeply admire the work Eva Longoria does to amplify the voices of both women and the Latin American community and open doors for the next generation of female leaders," said Linda Armyn, President & CEO of Bethpage Federal Credit Union. "Her commitment to empowering women aligns perfectly with our mission and having her voice as part of our two anthem videos makes the message truly come to life."

Bethpage's "Money Like a Woman" movement evolved out of the company's ongoing commitment to enriching the lives of its members and the communities it serves. The largest credit union in the Northeast, Bethpage drew heavily on extensive market research and consumer and member surveys in developing the purpose-driven campaign, with the goal of connecting to culture, driving brand awareness and facilitating positive change.

In addition to the commercials voiced by Longoria, the "Money Like a Woman" movement extends into a series of innovative initiatives that will be rolled out individually throughout the next 12 months. These include:

Bethboards : A fresh twist on billboards that showcase and celebrate women-owned small businesses operating within the Tri-State area. The first two Bethboards are currently running in Times Square, while nominations and self-nominations for future Bethboards are now being accepted at bethpage.com/woman.

: A fresh twist on billboards that showcase and celebrate women-owned small businesses operating within the Tri-State area. The first two Bethboards are currently running in Times Square, while nominations and self-nominations for future Bethboards are now being accepted at bethpage.com/woman. Money Like a Mom – New Family Banking A pp : Offering tailored financial tools and educational resources designed to make managing money fun and engaging for the whole family.

: Offering tailored financial tools and educational resources designed to make managing money fun and engaging for the whole family. Money Like a Visionary – Women's Leadership Awards Program: Honoring trailblazing female business and community leaders, entrepreneurs and rising stars

Honoring trailblazing female business and community leaders, entrepreneurs and rising stars Money Like a Boss – New Small Business Solutions: Financial products specifically designed to support minority & women-owned businesses.

Financial products specifically designed to support minority & women-owned businesses. Money Together – A New Financial Empowerment App: Inspired by women, a state-of-the-art app offers tailored financial tools and resources to help anyone and everyone multitask like a woman.

For more information about Bethpage Federal Credit Union and the "Money Like a Woman" movement, visit bethpage.com/woman.

About Bethpage

Bethpage Federal Credit Union is a premier community financial institution committed to enriching the lives of its members, employees, and the communities it serves for the past 83 years. Bethpage is the largest credit union in the Northeast Region, and the 15th largest in the nation.

As a not-for-profit credit union, Bethpage is committed to its members and the communities it serves. In addition to giving back to its members in the form of great rates and low fees, the Bethpage Cares program invests heavily in local, high-impact community programs that serve with an eye towards creating better communities through diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

A Certified Great Place to Work and a Glass Door Top Place to Work for Small & Midsize companies, Bethpage is a federally chartered credit union, available to people nationwide who open a $5 dollar membership account. Bethpage offers a robust digital platform that allows members to bank from anywhere. Bethpage is a part of the national CO-OP network that gives members access to their accounts at over 30,000 free ATMs and 5,000+ shared branches across the U.S. As a financial cooperative, Bethpage offers the best-in market rates, lowest fees and world-class service, plus a full menu of personal and commercial financial services. For more information on Bethpage's robust portfolio of banking, borrowing, and investment services, visit www.lovebethpage.com or call 1-800- 628-7070.

